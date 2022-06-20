Indianapolis electrical experts provide safety tips for vacationers

Peterman Brothers helps keep homes safe with educational advice

INDIANAPOLIS, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the Greater Indianapolis area, is providing advice to Indianapolis residents on how to keep their homes safe while away on summer vacation.

"Summer is a chance for families to go on vacation and enjoy spending time with family," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "While enjoying ourselves is the primary goal, it is important to keep the safety of our homes top-of-mind. No one wants to return home to a house fire caused by an electrical malfunction. Taking small steps can help keep your home secure while you're away."

To help homeowners prepare for their summer vacation, Peterman and the Peterman Brothers crew offer these electrical tips.

Unplug all appliances : Whenever homeowners leave for an extended period, make sure all the appliances are unplugged. Even if an appliance isn't turned on or is in standby mode, it is still using energy. It is also important to turn off sockets that have switches. Unplugging the appliance will help lower energy bills and help prevent potential electrical fires.

Equip the house with a power surge protector : A lightning strike doesn't have to be present for a power surge to take place. The truth is a power surge can happen at any time. To protect your property against surges, consider purchasing a whole-home surge protector.

Book an electrical fire safety inspection: It is recommended for homeowners to schedule an electrical inspection before leaving for vacation. A thorough inspection will uncover hazardous appliances, electrical wiring issues, and much more.

"We want to ensure our customers can take a vacation with a peace of mind," Peterman said. "By taking preemptive safety steps or scheduling an electrical inspection, it will help ensure you won't return to a potentially disastrous situation."

Peterman Brothers is available to help with any electrical, plumbing or cooling needs. For more information, call (317) 376-8090 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/ .

About Peterman Brothers

Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in the Greater Indianapolis area. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers provides 24/7 emergency service to its customers and offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (317) 376-8090 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

