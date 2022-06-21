iHerb Announces Major Upgrade to its Rewards Program for its Millions of Customers Across The Globe

iHerb Announces Major Upgrade to its Rewards Program for its Millions of Customers Across The Globe

One of the largest U.S.-based Online Retailers of Nutritional Supplements, Health Food & Personal Care Introduces the World's Most Rewarding Credit Platform

PASADENA, Calif. , June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iHerb , a global leader in health and beauty e-commerce, is proud to announce an updated and expanded iHerb Rewards Program. With over 25 years of passionate focus on and dedication to customer service, iHerb has worked diligently to make significant upgrades to its groundbreaking Rewards Program to thank its customers from around the world for their support and loyalty.

5 (PRNewswire)

iHerb Introduces the World's Most Rewarding Credit Platform

iHerb is committed to offering new and existing customers amazing discounts, money back and educational resources in Rewards Credit. iHerb's review & earn feature provides insights and feedback from real buyers on their past purchases to help prospective shoppers make more informed choices. The feature also allows consumers to earn rewards for their participation, delivering added value and growing trust and loyalty between brand and shopper. Across its offerings, the program is specifically designed for iHerb to create meaningful engagement and build strong relationships with its customers, further demonstrating the company's commitment to providing unparalleled customer service, from start to finish of the e-commerce shopping journey.

In addition, users can post and share Rewards links to gain referrals and receive incredible perks, including:

Get $10 or 10% on every referral

Review & earn up to $21 for each review

Answer & earn up to $10 for each answer

"iHerb Rewards now offers even more incentives to our valued customers and global influencer community, whether sharing iHerb's great value via word of mouth, or sharing their own experiences with health and wellness products on our site. We continually strive to offer the world's best value in health and wellness, and the Rewards Program supports this goal by giving customers and influencers Rewards credit to redeem on future purchases or even cashing out. We believe it is the most customer and influencer-friendly Rewards Program available to anyone in the world." said Vice President of Growth Marketing, Neil Folgate.

In 2021 iHerb awarded more than $50 million in total rewards and over $20 million in cash rewards, with the #1 rewards member earning over $870,000 total. Customers can create an account, log in to share referral links, and start earning. Visit the iHerb Rewards Page for more info

About iHerb: We are the world's largest e-commerce retailer dedicated to the Vitamins, Minerals, Supplements, or VMS, category, with a growing presence in other areas of consumer health and wellness. Trusted by millions in over 185 countries, we offer a curated portfolio of branded and innovative third-party and proprietary products at the best possible value, conveniently delivered directly to our customers. https://www.iherb.com

Media Contact: iHerb@behrmanpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iHerb