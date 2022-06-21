InventHelp Inventor Develops Strain-Free Way to Scrub the Back (MBQ-155)

PITTSBURGH, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a strain-free way to wash, scrub and exfoliate the back while showering," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the E Z BACK WASH. My design eliminates the hassle of using a handheld tool, loofah or towel to scrub hard-to-reach areas of the back."

The invention provides an effective way to clean and scrub the back while showering. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle and strain. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances comfort and relaxation. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households, nursing homes, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MBQ-155, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

