Puerto Rican Powerhouse, Roselyn Sánchez Teams Up With Life Happens to Educate People on the Importance of Life Insurance

The actress and mother of two shares the importance of having financial security and making decisions that protect your loved ones

ARLINGTON, Va., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Happens, a national nonprofit educating consumers about the importance of life insurance in a sound financial plan, announces today its collaboration with actress, singer-songwriter, dancer, model, producer, author, wife and mother, Roselyn Sánchez to spotlight the significance of life insurance, during Life Happens' annual Life Insurance Awareness Month (LIAM) in September.

As a mom of two, Roselyn knows how much everything changes when you become a parent. "For starters, you don't live for yourself anymore — you live for your kids." she said. "Family is the most important thing to me, and every decision, both big and small, comes back to them." All parents, like Roselyn, are constantly faced with so many choices for their families. It can feel overwhelming, but thankfully, the decision to get life insurance doesn't have to be. This is why the theme for this year's LIAM campaign is: Life insurance — an easy decision.

This year's LIAM campaign has taken on new importance as the need for life insurance continues to grow. According to the 2022 Insurance Barometer Study , by Life Happens and LIMRA, 44% of Americans would feel financial hardship within six months if their households' primary earner died, with one in 10 saying it would only be a week. The same survey also revealed that the need for life insurance is heightened in certain communities, with the Hispanic community expressing the highest need: 51% say they need life insurance, or more of it.

As a native of Puerto Rico, Roselyn is partnering with Life Happens to change this statistic and encourage all Americans to purchase life insurance. By educating people about this important product, Roselyn hopes to encourage them to get the coverage they need.

"Life insurance is something many people think about but don't act on. I know this can be especially true in the Hispanic community, which I hope to change through my partnership with Life Happens," said Roselyn Sánchez. "Through education and this year's Life Insurance Awareness Month Campaign, I believe all Americans will see that the decision to get life insurance isn't a big commitment, but rather an easy decision that also doesn't cost a lot."

The resources featuring Roselyn and this year's "Life insurance — an easy decision" theme are available now on Life Happens Pro.

"Roselyn Sánchez is an impressive role model who is bringing the same energy and passion she has for her career and family to our campaign and mission," said Faisa Stafford, President and CEO of Life Happens. "We're thrilled to have Roselyn as our 2022 spokesperson for Life Insurance Awareness Month, as someone who will spread the message that providing financial security to your loved ones with life insurance is truly an easy — and affordable — decision."

Roselyn will serve as the national spokesperson for LIAM in September. As part of this partnership, Roselyn will be sharing more about her experience with life insurance, including this online public service announcement (PSA). To learn more about LIAM and Life Happens' partnership with Roselyn, visit Life Happens' website.

About Life Happens

Life Happens is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping consumers take personal financial responsibility through the ownership of life insurance and related products. The organization does not endorse any product, company or insurance advisor. Since its inception in 1994, Life Happens has provided the highest quality, independent and objective information for people seeking help with their insurance buying decisions. To learn more, visit www.lifehappens.org .



Media Contact

KWT Global for Life Happens

lifehappens@kwtglobal.com

View original content:

SOURCE Life Happens