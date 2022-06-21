SALT Doubles Down on New York, Relaunches Asia Event with iConnections to Convene Leading Investors and Innovators

SALT Doubles Down on New York, Relaunches Asia Event with iConnections to Convene Leading Investors and Innovators

SALT has opened registration for its second New York event, taking place in September 2022

SALT Asia will return to Singapore, partnering with iConnections to offer investor network introductions at the event

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SALT, a premier global thought leadership forum, today announced initial details of its flagship events in New York and Singapore.

SALT x iConnections (PRNewswire)

SALT New York 2022 is taking place September 12-14 at the Javits Center Expansion in New York City. Registration is now open, as are sponsor and speaker applications. In addition, SALT is relaunching its flagship Asia event—in partnership with iConnections, the largest capital introduction platform and app—November 14-16 at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Details can be found at www.salt.org.

SALT New York

SALT New York 2022 will focus on themes including alternative investments, fintech, digital assets, healthcare, infrastructure and sustainability. The event will bring together over 2,500 investors, entrepreneurs, policymakers and industry leaders. A preliminary agenda will be released in July, and registration can be accessed here. For the second consecutive year, SALT New York will use the proprietary iConnections platform to connect asset allocators, investment managers and entrepreneurs, both at the live event and virtually.

"During the pandemic, many people said New York would never be the same. We brought SALT back home in 2021 to be part of its comeback," said John Darsie, Managing Director of SALT. "We love this city and can't wait to host thousands of business leaders for great conversations, networking and experiences in September."

SALT New York 2021, an evolution of the legacy SALT Conference held in Las Vegas for a decade, drew 2,500 attendees and nearly 1,000 asset allocators. Keynote speakers included New York City Mayor Eric Adams, White House chief of staff Ron Klain and leading investors including Ray Dalio, Steve Cohen, Daniel Loeb and Mike Novogratz. It was the first event ever held at the new Javits Center Expansion after its $1.5 billion buildout that added 200,000 square feet of new meeting room and pre-function space, including a 54,000 square-foot special event space.

As with last year's event, the venue is equipped with advanced safety protocols, including sanitation stations, new high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA-grade) filters and CO2 sensors to adjust ventilation rates based on occupancy.

SALT iConnections Asia

SALT is also reviving its annual Asia event, returning to Singapore at the Marina Bay Sands, this time in partnership with iConnections. iConnections' capital introductions platform and app will make the event the largest investor networking conference of the region. SALT Asia was last hosted in 2012 and 2013. Sponsorship and speaker submissions can be made here. Those interested in attending can sign up to receive more information here; more details about registration and the agenda will be released later this summer.

"SALT convenes the brightest minds—from young founders to legacy financial institutions—working on innovative ideas that are shaping the world," said Darsie. "We continue to expand our event and content offerings every single year, and couldn't be more excited to get back to Singapore."

"iConnections and SALT bring together the most important investors, decision-makers and entrepreneurs," said iConnections CEO Ron Biscardi. "Our platform and app are already the technology of choice for leading brands in the industry, and we look forward to further expanding our partnership with SALT.

The SALT Ecosystem

SALT produces industry-leading events and content throughout the year. In April, SALT hosted a sold-out inaugural Crypto Bahamas, in partnership with leading crypto exchange FTX, to focus on bringing the worlds of traditional and decentralized finance together. The second annual event will return in April 2023.

SALT also continues to produce its digital media series SALT Talks, which features thought-provoking, educational conversations with industry and community leaders about topics ranging from finance and entrepreneurship to policy and science. A full library is available on YouTube.

Additional details about SALT New York, SALT Asia and other SALT content and forums will be shared in the coming months. Follow SALT on LinkedIn and Twitter to stay up to date.

About SALT

SALT is a global thought leadership forum focused on innovation and investing founded in 2009 by Anthony Scaramucci and SkyBridge Capital. Its mission is to empower big ideas by connecting people and capital. SALT's flagship events bring together the world's foremost investors, creators and thinkers for high-level collaboration and networking. First airing in May 2021, SALT Talks is a digital media series featuring conversations with leading entrepreneurs. For more information please visit https://www.salt.org/ and follow SALT's Twitter and LinkedIn for content and updates.

About iConnections

iConnections is a software-powered community connecting the investment management industry. iConnections' platform and app allows managers to securely share company information with allocators, who can seamlessly evaluate and engage with relevant managers. The scalable technology powering iConnections can be used for all types of bespoke investor events. In an increasingly digital world, iConnections has reimagined how the investment industry connects. Visit https://iconnections.io to learn more.

Media Contacts

Prosek Partners, on behalf of SALT

pro-salt@prosek.com

Diana Arakelyan

Chief Marketing Officer

diana@iconnections.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SALT