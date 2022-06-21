SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation ("Silicon Motion" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SIMO), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by MaxLinear, Inc. ("MaxLinear ") (NASDAQ: MXL). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the transaction consideration will consist of $93.54 in cash and 0.388 shares of MaxLinear stock for each Silicon Motion ADS (American Depositary Share), and $23.385 in cash and 0.097 shares of MaxLinear common stock for each Silicon Motion ordinary share not represented by an ADS. Upon closing of the transaction, MaxLinear shareholders will own approximately 86% of the combined company while Silicon Motion shareholders will only own approximately 14% of the combined company. The transaction is valued at approximately $8 billion.

Weiss Law is investigating whether (i) Silicon Motion's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Silicon Motion's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

Weiss Law has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

