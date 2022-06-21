Sirnaomics to Present the Latest Developments of Dual-Targeted RNAi Therapeutics based on its Proprietary GalAhead™ Program at the 4th Annual RNA Therapeutic: From Concept to Clinic Symposium

Sirnaomics to Present the Latest Developments of Dual-Targeted RNAi Therapeutics based on its Proprietary GalAhead™ Program at the 4th Annual RNA Therapeutic: From Concept to Clinic Symposium

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and SUZHOU, China, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirnaomics Ltd. (the "Company" or "Sirnaomics", stock code: 2257.HK), a leading biopharmaceutical company in discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, announced that the Company's Chief Technology Officer, Dmitry Samarsky, PhD, will present the latest developments and expanded applications of its Dual-Targeted RNAi therapeutics based on its proprietary GalAhead™ technology and product pipeline, at the 4th Annual RNA Therapeutic: From Concept to Clinic Symposium. The Symposium will take place virtually on June 22–24, 2022.

Sirnaomics' proprietary GalNAc-RNAi therapeutic platform, GalAhead™, relies on unique RNA structures that allow the knockdown of single or multiple distinct mRNA targets, specifically two key technological components: mxRNA™ (miniaturized RNAi triggers) and muRNA™ (multi-unit RNAi triggers). mxRNAs™ are comprised of single ~30 nt long oligonucleotides to downregulate individual genes, while muRNA™ molecules are comprised of multiple oligonucleotides to silence two or more targets simultaneously. Sirnaomics will present data at the Symposium evaluating these two technologies, especially the muRNA molecule that has been validated in an animal model for its dual-targeted gene silencing activity, and a progress report on the quickly expanding GalAhead™ therapeutic pipeline.

Presentation Details

Presentation Title: GalAhead™: a novel therapeutic GalNAc-RNAi platform to downregulate single and multiple genes

Presenter: Dmitry Samarsky , PhD, Chief Technology Officer of Sirnaomics

Date: June 22–24, 2022 (The presentation will be pre-recorded and available on demand)

Location: Online via the Symposium website

"Sirnaomics is striving to develop RNAi delivery technology for effective therapeutic application. Our novel GalAhead™ technology has been repeatedly validated with both single-targeted and dual-targeted RNAi therapeutics using rodents and non-human primate animal models," said Dr. Patrick Lu, founder, chairman of the Board, Executive Director, President and CEO of Sirnaomics. "We are expecting expanded clinical testing for our GalAhead™ platform and RNAi drug candidates for several liver metabolic diseases in 2023."

"Since we introduced GalAhead™ in 2019, the technology has continuously proved to be both robust and reproducible," said Dmitry Samarsky, PhD, Chief Technology Officer of Sirnaomics. "Based on this progress, we will have our first therapeutic candidate filed for IND approval by the end of 2022. This year, we have already nominated four more GalAhead™ based developmental candidates, including the first double-targeting molecule, and are planning to add more by the end of the year."

For more information about Sirnaomics' presentation, please visit the event website at https://www.umassmed.edu/RNATx/.

About Sirnaomics

Sirnaomics is an RNA therapeutics biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in preclinical and clinical stages that focuses on the discovery and development of innovative drugs for indications with medical needs and large market opportunities. Sirnaomics is the first clinical-stage RNA therapeutics company to have a strong presence in both China and the United States, and also the first company to achieve positive Phase IIa clinical outcomes in oncology for an RNAi therapeutics for its core product, STP705. Learn more at www.sirnaomics.com.

