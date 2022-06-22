AWAY UNVEILS THEIR NEXT CHAPTER WITH DEBUT OF OUTDOOR LINE F.A.R--FOR ALL ROUTES

The introduction of this thoughtfully designed outdoor-focused collection marks a pivotal expansion by the travel brand into a previously untapped and rapidly growing post-pandemic travel market

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, travel lifestyle brand Away announced the launch of F.A.R—For All Routes, a new line of outdoor-focused travel essentials that heralds the brand's thoughtful expansion of its product and brand. F.A.R features an all-new assortment of versatile outdoor bags and accessories that seamlessly balance technical performance with modern design, helping travelers explore the outside world.

The collection launches with a variety of adaptable and innovative travel products constructed from lightweight, high-strength recycled polyester that is abrasion- and water-resistant and comes in new, vibrant colors. Each item is designed with functionality in mind, and includes features such as a unique interior and exterior compression system, exterior daisy chains, easy-access pockets, and more.

As Away continues its dynamic rebound from the pandemic, this new line marks a key area of investment for the brand, informed by evolving customer trends and shifting travel behavior. Capitalizing on the burgeoning enthusiasm for the outdoors, Away aims to unlock a new customer base while expanding their available offerings to existing customers who may have previously filled these needs outside of the brand.

"Away is consistently anticipating the evolving needs of our customers," says Jen Rubio, CEO and co-founder of Away. "During the pandemic, the trend of increasing interest in outdoor travel significantly accelerated. That shift, coupled with growing excitement for travel as a whole, has resulted in customer demand reaching new heights. With the insight that over half of travelers expect their post-pandemic trips to be different —including a strong desire to reconnect with nature, adventure, and the outside— we developed F.A.R to enable our customers, both new and existing, to take more types of trips with Away."

In creating this collection of technical and functional outdoor products with the brand's signature design aesthetic, Away is bringing a fresh perspective to the traditionally utilitarian category, offering an innovative and modern take on outdoor essentials through a travel lens. By catering to every perspective on what being "outdoors" means, from the serious to the most casual, Away is encouraging its community to look at the world differently by getting outside.

"F.A.R marks a very exciting new chapter for Away. As we are best known for our modern, reductive approach to product design, exemplified in our iconic luggage and bags, we are thrilled to apply this same design philosophy to the very dynamic category of outdoor travel products," said Cuan Hanly, Chief Design Officer of Away. "Our new line, F.A.R, highlights the balance of function, style and durability, combining the same intuitive design and thoughtful features our existing customers have come to know and love while new customers, who may not have considered us in this category, will also appreciate the seamless functionality, inspiring colors and versatility present across all Away products."

The collection features nine all-new silhouettes that support a variety of outdoor travel, including the F.A.R Duffle, available in 40L, 55L and 70L size options, the F.A.R Convertible Backpack 45L, the F.A.R Tote 45L, the F.A.R Backpack 26L, the F.A.R Messenger 16L, the F.A.R Organizational Cubes, and the F.A.R Pouches. Styles are available in various colorways across the collection including Black, Navy, Green, and White, as well as several eye-catching hues like Atomic Celery, Red Orange, and Vivid Blue.

Each silhouette was thoughtfully designed with all routes in mind, with features that make travel more seamless without being overly complex. These features include:

Durable design : Carefully sourced and selected materials that can withstand all but the most extreme type of weather condition. Made from a lightweight, high-strength recycled polyester, the bags are designed to hold all of your gear, without weighing you down.

Easy to pack and store : Unstructured and soft bodied, bags can be flat packed for easy storage and easily organized with the help of hidden pockets, compression straps, exterior daisy chains, webbing loops, and additional accessories, including the collection's organizational cubes and pouches.

Versatile : All bags are designed with versatility in mind, offering multiple ways of carrying and hands-free optionality through trolley sleeves and convertible and adjustable straps throughout the collection. The bags are designed with Away's signature thoughtful organization system to securely and seamlessly stash all your essentials while on the go.

Recycled Components: Recycled and responsibly-sourced raw materials were utilized throughout the collection, with all bags constructed in 100% recycled polyester and accessories constructed in 100% recycled nylon ripstop. Zippers, mesh, and webbing are also made from 100% recycled materials.

F.A.R will be available for purchase beginning on June 28, 2022 exclusively on awaytravel.com and in Away's 13 retail locations across the US, UK, and Canada.

In celebration of the new collection, Away is partnering with Getaway —a lifestyle brand that offers simple escapes to nature within two hours of major cities across the country—on inspired programming and content all summer long. Within the first ten days of the collection's launch (from June 28th to July 7th), customers who purchase F.A.R at any of Away's retail locations will be eligible to enter a giveaway for a free two night stay at a Getaway Outpost.

About Away

Away is a travel lifestyle brand with a mission to transform travel through products and content that inspire people to get away more. The company launched in 2016 with one perfectly designed carry-on and has since expanded to offer an array of luggage and travel essentials built for the modern traveler. Headquartered in New York City, with teams in London and Toronto, Away currently ships products to countries and travelers all around the world, and distributes through its 13 owned retail stores across the US, UK and Canada. Away has been named one of Fast Company's "World's Most Innovative Companies" and has been recognized on TIME's list of "Best Inventions." To learn more, visit awaytravel.com or find a store near you.

