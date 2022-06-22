Dr. Susan Schayes honored among "Top 50 Women Leaders of Georgia for 2022"

ChenMed Chief Transformation Officer is only physician on list of distinguished Georgia business leaders.

ATLANTA, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women We Admire, which recognizes and celebrates the accomplishments of today's women leaders across business, government, non-profits, entertainment, sports and other fields of work and interest, includes just one physician in the "Top 50 Women Leaders of Georgia for 2022" list just published. Susan Schayes, M.D., MPH, FAAFP, Chief Transformation Officer for ChenMed, a national leader in primary care, is honored for her expert clinical and business contributions helping the hyper-growth company transform care of the neediest populations through nearly 100 centers in 12 states.

Susan Schayes, M.D. (PRNewswire)

Always recruiting outstanding doctors and care team members, ChenMed presently is expediting the self-funded construction of new centers in current markets, while also expanding into North Carolina (Burlington, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem), South Carolina (Columbia) and rural Georgia (Savannah, Macon and Augusta).

"We acknowledge these women for their tenacity, strength and resilience year after year," reports Women We Admire, adding that, "This year's awardees are some of the contributors for the state's success."

Women We Admire and its affiliates focus on inspiring greatness in diverse settings by sharing educational content directly with 32,000 individuals and businesses.

"Dr. Schayes is a tireless champion for the highly personalized primary care that's absolutely vital for underserved seniors living with major and multiple chronic diseases," says Jessica Chen, M.D., ChenMed Chief Clinical Officer. "A humble healer, with an uncanny ability to inspire both patients and other physicians delivering VIP care, Dr. Schayes constantly helps ChenMed innovate. Her keen eye for improving the patient experience is reinforced by effective coaching to generations of physician leaders – all energized by her resolute focus on 'doing whatever it takes to transform care, one patient at a time'."

This week, Dr. Schayes launched the nation's first Fellowship in Transformative Care (FIT), that's specifically designed to train ChenMed physician leaders of the future. "We now are actively recruiting board certified physicians in Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, or Geriatrics to fill the first wave of up to 10 ChenMed Fellowships in Transformative care," explains Dr. Schayes. "Mission-focused doctors are encouraged to apply for the full-time FIT positions that are 50 to 75 percent clinical care; that require full-time travel assignments in three to four geographies per year for two years; that are a short cut to career development with accelerated leadership and income opportunities for successful candidates."

When asked about being among the "Top 50 Women Leaders of Georgia for 2022," Dr. Schayes describes the tremendous joy she still finds every day after decades of serving others as a doctor. "This award is not really about me, or the other distinguished honorees, flattered as we are to be included," underscores Dr. Schayes. "My hope is to inspire even more pride in primary care among the next generation of clinicians – all to keep the focus on transforming care for the people we are blessed to serve."

"More than 64 percent of ChenMed partners are female clinicians," adds Dr. Schayes, "and every ChenMed doctor knows the sky is the limit for top performers in our physician-led company."

About Dr. Schayes

As Chief Transformation Officer (CTO) for ChenMed, Dr. Schayes is accountable for preparing new center leadership teams to transform care with VIP service that delivers best-in-class health outcomes. Plus, Dr. Schayes oversees creation of a winning road map for growing each ChenMed center opening in a new market.

Dr. Schayes formerly was a faculty member for 16 years at Emory University School of Medicine, where she was the Division Chief of Family Medicine, as well as the Residency Program Director for the Emory Family Medicine Residency Program. Prior to joining Emory, Dr. Schayes worked for the University of Toronto, and was in private practice. As the Georgia Academy of Family Physicians educator of the year in 2012, Dr. Schayes has been a champion of educating and training medical students, residents, physicians, and other allied healthcare learners for more than two decades in two countries.

She received an M.D. from the University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, and an M.P.H. in Management from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. Dr. Schayes did her Family Medicine Residency at Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario. She is board certified in Family Medicine in both Canada and the United States, and actively practices medicine.

About ChenMed

ChenMed employs outstanding primary care physicians and specialist doctors who are empowered to do whatever it takes to deliver VIP service; to detect and effectively manage high-risk diseases; and to reduce hospital sick days for Medicare-eligible seniors, many of whom are living with multiple and major chronic conditions.

Headquartered in Miami, ChenMed is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The company currently operates nearly 100 senior medical centers in 12 states. Named a Fortune 2020 "Change the World" company, ChenMed nurtures a corporate culture where shared values of love, accountability and passion are celebrated; and where community service is a hallmark.

Bringing concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations, ChenMed was named a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek Magazine, and a certified Best Place to Work® by the Best Place to Work Institute. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center.

