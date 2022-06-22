InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Accessory for Restaurant Servers (PLB-137)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to prevent the transmission of germs or bacteria from the hands of a restaurant server to a customer's plate and food," said an inventor, from Wilmington, Del., "so I invented the ALL THUMBS. My design could help to ensure safe food-handling and serving practices."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a new sanitary accessory for use in restaurants. In doing so, it prevents the transfer of germs between a server's thumb and a patron's plate. As a result, it enhances sanitation and safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for restaurants and commercial eating establishments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PLB-137, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

