Luckie Opens Three New Offices: A Space in Birmingham, An Expanded Office in Atlanta And New Virtual Office in Decentraland

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing agency Luckie recently hosted an event to launch the opening of their new office in downtown Birmingham, not far from the neighborhood where the agency started 70 years ago. At the event, which included a panel discussion about preparing businesses for the workforce of the future, Luckie also announced the purchase of a plot in the metaverse for their first virtual office.

Luckie's Decentraland office features a dynamic unrestricted building that welcomes people in to look around and collaborate. It includes an NFT Gallery on the ground floor and meeting space above. (PRNewswire)

Luckie's Decentraland office includes an NFT gallery and space for presentations & meetings so employees and partners can experiment in the web3 world.

Luckie's virtual office is in Decentraland. The space design was developed by the agency and incorporates the company's clover logo in its rooftop and features a dynamic unrestricted building that welcomes people in to look around and collaborate.

The space also includes a gallery of NFTs the agency has created for partners like Regions Bank, Alabama Power, and the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. The gallery is situated on the ground floor; the second and subsequent floors will be spaces for presentations and gatherings so employees and partners can experiment in the web3 world.

"We are helping clients innovate and there's no better way to remove the luck from that process than immersing ourselves in the experience first," said Fred Schank, Luckie's chief experience officer. "From the crypto purchase to the 3D design, to launching a smart contract, we've worked through each step so we can guide clients through the possibilities."

Luckie also recently finished a renovation and expansion of their Atlanta office, doubling the size of the space. The company has experienced steady revenue and team growth, despite the disruptive economy, and over the last seven months has named a new CEO and CMO, invested in a Chief Experience Officer, and doubled the size of their strategy team.

"We can only help our partners grow if we're investing in the future ourselves," said John Gardner, CEO of Luckie. "The offices, including the virtual space, are an important part of our collaborative culture and help us work better and smarter as a team."

About : Luckie is a creative, data-driven agency that builds brands and brand experiences to solve real business problems and achieve results luck can't explain. Luckie works with companies in healthcare, travel & tourism, consumer packaged goods, and financial services including Regions Bank, Alabama Power, GlaxoSmithKline, Little Debbie, and Panama City Beach. The company has offices in Birmingham, Atlanta, Raleigh and Decentraland.

