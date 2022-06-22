Markel International hires Jeannie Schreiner as a senior underwriter for marine and energy liability

LONDON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel International, a subsidiary of Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL), has hired Jeannie Schreiner as a senior underwriter for marine and energy (M&E) liability. This latest move, coupled with the recent restructure to Markel's liability team, will allow the organisation to develop its service offerings for clients and drive further investment in its liability portfolio.

Reporting to Louise Foley, senior underwriter and head of M&E liability at Markel International, Schreiner will be based in the M&E team, where she will underwrite a full-suite of M&E liability products – alongside Abigail Piper, senior underwriter, and Kathryn Grahame, underwriter. Schreiner's experience and expertise will enable her to build strong broker relationships and benefit the team, particularly the junior underwriters, with training and development.

Previously, Schreiner spent 10 years at Talbot Underwriting Services, starting as a claims handler for M&E liability, before progressing to the role of marine liability underwriting assistant and class underwriter, respectively. Schreiner is a marine under 35 representative for the Lloyd's Market Association's (LMA) Joint Liability Committee and will retain this position as she takes on her new role.

"Markel's liability team, led by Andrew Carter, has achieved significant growth in gross written premium (GWP) and expertise, as well as an increased leadership profile over the last five years," said Foley. "With Jeannie onboard, she will play a crucial part in our plans by using her skills to enhance the M&E liability team's underwriting expertise, so that we can continue focusing on service levels for brokers and clients and portfolio management."

She added: "Now that we are back in the office, in Lloyd's, and travelling once again, it is a priority of ours to ensure service levels are kept to a high standard, while maintaining our leadership position in the M&E liability market."

