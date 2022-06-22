Massage Envy Enhances Massage and Skin Care Portfolio With CBD Offerings From Charlotte's Web, The World's Most Trusted Hemp Extract™

DENVER and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Massage Envy, the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network and a national leader in skincare, and Charlotte's Web Inc., (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) the market leader in innovative hemp-derived CBD wellness products, are pleased to announce the availability of premium CBD wellness products at participating Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. Massage Envy customers are now able to add Charlotte's Web CBD Clinic™ topicals as enhancements to most massage services.

CBD Clinic™ topicals are designed exclusively for health care practitioners, and are developed, formulated and manufactured to Charlotte's Web's high-quality standards.

Massage Envy customers may now choose to enhance their massage with either CBD Clinic Relax Massage Cream or Unscented Massage Cream, which are composed of plant-based extracts including CBD, jojoba seed oil, shea butter and cottonseed oil to help nourish and hydrate skin. The Relax formula also blends calming botanicals including arnica, lavender, chamomile and frankincense that offer aromatherapy benefits to enhance the overall massage experience. CBD Clinic topical products contain natural oils and do not contain any artificial dyes, synthetic fragrances, phthalates, parabens or steroids.

"More and more people are interested in the benefits of CBD, and Massage Envy customers and Massage therapists alike have expressed interest in adding CBD enhancements to the brand's services," said Beth Stiller, Massage Envy CEO. "Charlotte's Web, The World's Most Trusted Hemp Extract™, is the pioneer and market leader in the CBD wellness category, which we are proud to bring to Massage Envy customers."

"As Americans increasingly seek ways to support body and mind, Charlotte's Web helps address their needs with safe and effective natural botanicals. Our massage therapy creams help create an experience that consumers are seeking by harnessing the power of aromatic botanicals with our premium hemp extract," said Charlotte's Web CEO Jacques Tortoroli. "We are pleased to supply our trusted Charlotte's Web CBD Clinic products to the expansive network of Massage Envy franchised locations, therapists and customers across the country."

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of massage services. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has more than 1,100 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 190 million massages and facials. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Denver, is the market leader in innovative hemp extract wellness products under a family of brands which includes Charlotte's Web™, CBD Medic™, CBD Clinic™, and Harmony Hemp™. Charlotte's Web branded premium quality products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are 100-percent American farm-grown using organic regenerative cultivation practices. The Company's hemp extracts have naturally occurring botanical compounds including cannabidiol ("CBD"), CBC, CBG, terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial compounds. Charlotte's Web product categories include full-spectrum hemp CBD oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD gummies (sleep, stress, exercise recovery), CBD capsules, CBD topical creams and lotions, as well as CBD pet products for dogs. Charlotte's Web products are distributed to more than 15,000 retail, over 8,000 health care practitioners, and online through the Company's website at www.CharlottesWeb.com. Charlotte's Web's mission is "To unleash the healing powers of botanicals with compassion and science, benefitting the planet and all who live upon it."

