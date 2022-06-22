New PickUp USA Fitness Franchise Opening in Shreveport

Basketball-Focused Gym Concept Expands into Louisiana

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PickUp USA Fitness (www.pickupusafitness.com), the largest basketball gym franchise in the United States, announced today that they will be opening a new location in Shreveport, Louisiana.

PickUp USA gyms provide a variety of basketball-related services to their customers, including youth basketball training, youth basketball development leagues, adult basketball tournaments, adult basketball leagues, pickup basketball with referees for youth and adults, and full fitness rooms. The company has 16 locations open or under construction with an additional 30 franchise licenses awarded.

The Shreveport location will be PickUp USA's first gym in Louisiana. Located at 2535 E 70th St, the gym will feature two full basketball courts and a fitness room with weights and cardio equipment, along with shooting machines and vertimax training devices.

Justin Marshall is the owner of the new location and has been involved in the local basketball scene in Shreveport for years before he decided to open a PickUp USA in his community.

"I believe PickUp USA will be a great asset to the city of Shreveport," says Marshall. "There is nothing here like it. We have so many exceptional athletes and I'm excited to offer 'A better Way to Play' to those who love the game of basketball. Years from now, players will credit our franchise for helping advance their game. Nothing could be more rewarding than making that kind of impact."

PickUp USA is headquartered in Southern California and has corporate-run locations in California and Arizona, in addition to their franchised locations operating across the country. The company is known for their high-quality facilities and youth basketball training programs, as well as being a premier spot for adult recreational basketball.

Paolo Ontalan is PickUp USA's Vice President of Operations and has been working with Marshall through the design, build-out, and pre-sales phase of the new Shreveport PickUp USA. "Justin has been incredible," Paolo said during a phone interview. "He has really engaged with the community. We're really proud of him. He is a great representative of our brand."

PickUp USA Shreveport is currently pre-selling memberships and is set to open to the public on Saturday, July 2nd.

More information on PickUp USA can be found at: www.pickupusafitness.com

