The InfraMarker® RFID App Now Live in the Esri ArcGIS Marketplace

MADISON, Wis., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berntsen International, a leading manufacturer of infrastructure marking products, announces that its InfraMarker RFID App is now live in the Esri ArcGIS Marketplace. The InfraMarker RFID App provides the connection between passive UHF RFID marking technology and Esri's ArcGIS software. This linking of RFID and GIS with the app enables faster, more reliable asset tracking and management.

Passive UHF RFID is the fastest growing asset identification technology in the world and used to verify, trace, and track products in inventory, retail, manufacturing, utilities, and construction industries. With the InfraMarker RFID app, those RFID-marked products can now be directly integrated with the power of GIS and asset management software.

"ArcGIS is a powerful solution for infrastructure management, made even more valuable when coupled with RFID asset identification technology. We are proud to extend Esri's ArcGIS software with InfraMarker RFID and provide this additional capability for Esri partners and users", said Mike Klonsinski, president of Berntsen.

InfraMarker, a division of Berntsen International, is the leader in connected RFID-enabled infrastructure asset marking products and software. The InfraMarker RFID app connects RFID marked products with GIS and Asset Management software while InfraMarker RFID-enabled marking products and equipment are specially designed to work with the app for management of utility infrastructure such as stormwater, gas, electrical and fiber.

The InfraMarker RFID App is available on the ArcGIS Marketplace. The ArcGIS Marketplace is a curated digital geospatial channel of system ready apps, content, solutions, and professional services from Esri's ecosystem of partners for ArcGIS users to identify and discover additional resources for ArcGIS software.

Link to the Marketplace listing here: InfraMarker RFID App

About Berntsen International, Inc. and its InfraMarker ® Solution:

Berntsen International has been a Madison, WI manufacturer of survey and utility marking products since 1972 and a pioneer in developing RFID-GIS connecting solutions under the InfraMarker brand for more than a decade. Berntsen has been an Esri Silver Partner for more than 10 years. Visit Inframarker.com for more information and to purchase an introductory InfraMarker RFID package.

