Supply & Demand Chain Executive Reveals Winners of Top Supply Chain Projects

BURLINGAME, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, selected ReverseLogix as a recipient of the Top Supply Chain Projects Award for 2022.

The Top Supply Chain Projects (formerly known as SDCE 100) spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across a range of supply chain functions.

ReverseLogix was selected for this honor due to the impact of its work with Amer Sports, an international sports goods company with brands that include Salomon, Atomic, and Wilson. The ReverseLogix returns management system (RMS) was implemented at the Amer Sports' winter sports distribution center in Ogden, Utah to improve the speed and efficiency of B2C product returns.

Today, Amer Sports leverages the ReverseLogix RMS to automatically handle previously manual returns processes, and the team estimates it has doubled the volume of B2C returns they can process. Better visibility into returns processing has ensured the right employees are assigned to the right work, and the intuitive platform has allowed teams to scale up and down with the seasons. In addition, Amer Sports gained better data on return reasons and frequency, informing better decision making about what could be done to reduce returns overall.

"We're thrilled to earn this award, and even more proud of the significant improvements Amer Sports has experienced with our returns management technology," said Gaurav Saran, CEO and founder of ReverseLogix. "Sophisticated brands are looking at ways to manage returns more efficiently and how to reduce returns in the first place, both of which build more agile and resilient supply chains."

"The past 18 months have been a tumultuous time for U.S. supply chains," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "But, the core reason today's supply chains haven't completely fallen apart is because solutions providers have been working diligently to partner with customers and clients to streamline processes, implement emerging technology and deliver results that improve bottom lines and the environment. For many of these collaborations, it's about achieving full visibility, complete forecasting, end-to-end leverage and the ultimate in sustainability."

Go to https://sdce.me/5s59mx to view the full list of this year's Top Supply Chain Project winners. Go to www.SDCExec.com/awards to learn more about upcoming Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards.

