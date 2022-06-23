World Food Program USA Appoints Cargill and Kastner Executives to its Board of Directors

WASHINGTON , June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Food Program USA (WFP USA) today named Pilar Cruz, Corporate Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at Cargill, and Brandon Rochon, Chief Executive Officer of Kastner and Chief Creative Officer of Fluent Group, to its distinguished Board of Directors. World Food Program USA has grown dynamically in recent years to meet the urgent needs of the United Nations World Food Programme. As part of that growth, it has strategically sought to expand its Board of Directors. As industry leaders in their respective fields of agribusiness and advertising, Cruz and Rochon are well positioned to support World Food Program USA at this time of unprecedented need.

"We need exceptional thinkers to tackle an exceptional challenge. Pilar and Brandon are innovative leaders who can help us in our mission to make fighting global hunger a priority for private sector partners, policy makers and the American public alike," said Randy Russell, World Food Program USA Board Chair. "More than 800 million people are facing severe food insecurity across the globe right now, far greater demand than we can currently meet. It is essential that we bring the right partners to the table to generate critical funding and create joint solutions."

Cruz is responsible for leading Cargill's efforts to drive transformational change in delivering sustainable supply chains for customers around the globe, while leveraging agriculture to achieve the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. Cruz also oversees Cargill's global Communications and Corporate Responsibility functions, which includes advancing partnerships to accelerate progress on climate, food security, human rights, equity and inclusion, and farmer livelihoods. Cargill is a longtime partner of World Food Program USA, generously supporting school meal programs, farmer training and emergency relief efforts.

"World Food Program USA has worked tirelessly to alleviate global hunger. I am honored to partner with this incredible organization as a member of the Board of Directors and further advance their mission," said Cruz. "For over 20 years, Cargill and World Food Program USA have led efforts that address food insecurity and improve farmer livelihoods around the world. Together, we will continue to work toward sustainable solutions that end hunger and malnutrition, so every family in need has access to safe, nutritious and affordable food."

Rochon brings a global perspective to advertising, building some of the most well-known international brands. While working in Europe, his clients included Heineken, McDonalds, PlayStation, Nissan, Louis Vuitton and Perrier, eventually becoming Global Creative Director of Coke Zero for Ogilvy Paris. Upon returning to the U.S., he was named SVP, Global Creative Director of Samsung Electronics for Leo Burnett Chicago. Since then, he has taken the helm as CEO at Los Angeles-based Kastner. He is also co-founder and CCO of SNKR INC. and founder and CCO of Fluent Group – a venture-building innovation studio. Rochon's brand building expertise will help us raise the visibility of the U.N. World Food Programme's mission and brand within the United States.

"How does one even begin to express their excitement? To become a board member of such a fresh, but familiar organization. I hope to bring a different swag and style to this phenomenal mission and energize a new generation to get involved in a mission that affects us all," said Rochon.

With such diverse professional experiences and compelling personal commitments to fighting global hunger, World Food Program USA is proud to officially welcome them both.

About the United Nations World Food Programme/World Food Program USA

The United Nations World Food Programme is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and the world's largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

World Food Program USA, a 501(c)(3) organization based in Washington, DC, proudly supports the mission of the United Nations World Food Programme by mobilizing American policymakers, businesses and individuals to advance the global movement to end hunger. Our leadership and support help to bolster an enduring American legacy of feeding families in need around the world. Learn more about World Food Program USA's mission.

