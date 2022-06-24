GEODIS Honored as 2022 Top Supply Chain Project Winner by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading transport and logistics provider GEODIS today announced it has been named as a 2022 Top Supply Chain Project recipient by Supply & Demand Chain Executive for its Green Team and Green Site Certification programs. The annual Supply & Demand Chain Executive award spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across a range of supply chain functions.

GEODIS was recognized for its Green Team program, which is currently implemented across 145 facilities in the United States and features volunteers who together champion sustainability and environmental initiatives locally at each site. GEODIS Green Teams meet monthly to discuss their facility's environmental opportunities as well as conduct semi-annual waste and recycling assessments, identify and implement initiatives to prevent waste from entering landfills, and host community outreach events to better the planet. Additionally, GEODIS was honored for this year's award for its Green Site Certification program. Offered in tandem with the Green Team efforts, the Green Site Certification program recognizes facilities that commit to sustainable strategies, policies and practices.

"The recognition from Supply & Demand Chain Executive as a Top Supply Chain Project recipient further validates the important work we are doing each day to ensure sustainability is embedded into our operations to work toward a better tomorrow," said Drew Cravens, Senior Director, Head of Business Excellence at GEODIS in Americas.

In 2021, GEODIS Green Teams contributed to identifying waste that was diverted from landfills across its U.S. facilities to lead to a 40% total waste reduction for the year. As part of the GEODIS Green Team program, teammates identity and implement more sustainable practices into its facilities including recycling materials such as cardboard, plastic wrap, pallets, metal, toner and paper, reducing electricity consumption through smart energy management and sensors that optimize consumption, and adopting the use of "green" products like recycled paper, office products and cleaning supplies. Outside of GEODIS facilities, Green Teams regularly organize community outreach initiatives such as Earth Day, electronic waste and community clean-up events to give back and protect their local neighborhoods.

"At GEODIS, we believe that a company can only be fully successful if it operates sustainably," said June Brown, Senior Manager, Environment and Sustainability at GEODIS in Americas. "Our Green Team and Green Site Certification programs are powerful examples of the positive impact we can make to minimize our environmental footprint."

All GEODIS facilities in the United States operate in accordance with the Green Site Certification program standards to ensure teammates are educated on how to use resources efficiently. Facilities are awarded with certificates in a tiered system based on the site's individual sustainable strategies, policies and practices and are proudly displayed on-site.

