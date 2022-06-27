AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of May 31, 2022.
|AB Global High Income Fund
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27
1.67 %
2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 08/15/28
1.13 %
3) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33
0.69 %
4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32
0.65 %
5) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27
0.63 %
6) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29
0.55 %
7) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28
0.54 %
8) CSC Holdings LLC 5.75%, 01/15/30
0.53 %
9) Altice Financing SA 5.75%, 08/15/29
0.52 %
10) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28
0.48 %
Investment Type
Portfolio %
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
Industrial
Communications - Media
6.69 %
Energy
6.17 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
5.74 %
Basic
3.43 %
Services
3.25 %
Communications - Telecommunications
3.16 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
3.02 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
2.71 %
Capital Goods
2.67 %
Technology
2.66 %
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
2.52 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
2.23 %
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.71 %
Transportation - Services
0.65 %
Transportation - Airlines
0.33 %
Other Industrial
0.07 %
SUBTOTAL
46.01 %
Credit Default Swaps
21.16 %
Financial Institutions
Banking
2.00 %
Finance
1.78 %
REITs
1.31 %
Insurance
0.69 %
Other Finance
0.52 %
Brokerage
0.42 %
SUBTOTAL
6.72 %
Utility
Electric
1.12 %
Other Utility
0.19 %
SUBTOTAL
1.31 %
SUBTOTAL
75.20 %
Interest Rate Futures
14.82 %
Corporates - Investment Grade
Financial Institutions
Banking
2.86 %
Insurance
1.47 %
Finance
0.66 %
REITs
0.34 %
Brokerage
0.12 %
Other Finance
0.02 %
SUBTOTAL
5.47 %
Industrial
Energy
0.81 %
Basic
0.74 %
Communications - Telecommunications
0.71 %
Transportation - Airlines
0.48 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.44 %
Communications - Media
0.33 %
Capital Goods
0.26 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.23 %
Technology
0.20 %
Other Industrial
0.19 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.15 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.11 %
Services
0.02 %
SUBTOTAL
4.67 %
Utility
Electric
0.07 %
SUBTOTAL
0.07 %
SUBTOTAL
10.21 %
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
Risk Share Floating Rate
4.72 %
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
0.44 %
Non-Agency Floating Rate
0.39 %
Agency Fixed Rate
0.36 %
SUBTOTAL
5.91 %
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
Credit Default Swaps
4.56 %
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
1.15 %
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
0.02 %
SUBTOTAL
5.73 %
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
Industrial
Basic
1.36 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.74 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.73 %
Energy
0.67 %
Capital Goods
0.43 %
Communications - Telecommunications
0.29 %
Technology
0.19 %
Communications - Media
0.10 %
Services
0.07 %
Transportation - Services
0.07 %
SUBTOTAL
4.65 %
Utility
Electric
0.53 %
SUBTOTAL
0.53 %
Financial Institutions
REITs
0.24 %
Banking
0.06 %
Insurance
0.04 %
Finance
0.02 %
Other Finance
0.01 %
SUBTOTAL
0.37 %
SUBTOTAL
5.55 %
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
4.93 %
Credit Default Swaps
0.26 %
SUBTOTAL
5.19 %
Bank Loans
Industrial
Technology
0.87 %
Communications - Telecommunications
0.76 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.67 %
Capital Goods
0.53 %
Energy
0.44 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.34 %
Other Industrial
0.31 %
Communications - Media
0.23 %
Services
0.17 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.14 %
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.08 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.04 %
SUBTOTAL
4.58 %
Financial Institutions
Insurance
0.27 %
Finance
0.02 %
SUBTOTAL
0.29 %
Utility
Electric
0.18 %
SUBTOTAL
0.18 %
SUBTOTAL
5.05 %
Collateralized Loan Obligations
CLO - Floating Rate
4.35 %
SUBTOTAL
4.35 %
Global Governments
3.49 %
Common Stocks
1.61 %
Total Return Swaps
1.51 %
Quasi-Sovereigns
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
0.96 %
SUBTOTAL
0.96 %
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
0.47 %
Inflation-Linked Securities
0.24 %
Preferred Stocks
Industrials
0.20 %
SUBTOTAL
0.20 %
Asset-Backed Securities
Autos - Fixed Rate
0.08 %
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
0.07 %
SUBTOTAL
0.15 %
Warrants
0.06 %
Put Options Written
-0.03 %
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
Currency Instruments
-0.09 %
SUBTOTAL
-0.09 %
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.47 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Cash
2.87 %
Funds and Investment Trusts
1.30 %
U.S. Treasury Bills
0.10 %
SUBTOTAL
4.27 %
Derivative Offsets
Futures Offsets
-14.86 %
Swap Offsets
-29.52 %
SUBTOTAL
-44.38 %
TOTAL
100.00 %
Country Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States
70.98 %
United Kingdom
3.47 %
Canada
1.97 %
France
1.74 %
Luxembourg
1.62 %
Brazil
1.55 %
Mexico
1.21 %
Spain
0.99 %
Germany
0.98 %
Nigeria
0.76 %
Italy
0.69 %
India
0.66 %
Switzerland
0.66 %
Bahrain
0.65 %
Dominican Republic
0.63 %
Australia
0.59 %
Colombia
0.57 %
Israel
0.49 %
China
0.48 %
Cote D'Ivoire
0.44 %
Argentina
0.43 %
Finland
0.43 %
Netherlands
0.43 %
Sweden
0.42 %
Hong Kong
0.39 %
Macau
0.39 %
Oman
0.37 %
Angola
0.33 %
Ghana
0.33 %
Jersey (Channel Islands)
0.32 %
Peru
0.32 %
Senegal
0.29 %
Egypt
0.28 %
Indonesia
0.27 %
Ukraine
0.27 %
Zambia
0.27 %
Gabon
0.23 %
Jamaica
0.23 %
South Africa
0.22 %
Ecuador
0.19 %
Ireland
0.17 %
Denmark
0.15 %
El Salvador
0.15 %
Japan
0.13 %
Turkey
0.12 %
Guatemala
0.08 %
Venezuela
0.07 %
Chile
0.05 %
Bermuda
0.04 %
Kuwait
0.04 %
Panama
0.04 %
Morocco
0.03 %
Belgium
0.02 %
Cayman Islands
0.02 %
Czech Republic
0.02 %
Norway
0.02 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents
1.31 %
Total Investments
100.00 %
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
Portfolio %
US Dollar
100.08 %
Canadian Dollar
0.11 %
Norwegian Krone
0.02 %
Argentine Peso
0.01 %
Australian Dollar
0.01 %
Japanese Yen
0.01 %
Mexican Peso
0.01 %
Singapore Dollar
0.01 %
Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)
-0.01 %
Pound Sterling
-0.01 %
New Zealand Dollar
-0.01 %
Polish Zloty
-0.01 %
Swedish Krona
-0.01 %
Euro
-0.08 %
Colombian Peso
-0.13 %
Total Net Assets
100.00 %
Credit Rating
Portfolio %
AAA
5.93 %
AA
0.11 %
A
1.24 %
BBB
12.79 %
BB
38.96 %
B
23.69 %
CCC
8.95 %
CC
0.16 %
C
0.12 %
D
0.11 %
Not Rated
4.41 %
Short Term Investments
1.40 %
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.47 %
N/A
2.60 %
Total
100.00 %
Bonds by Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 Year
4.72 %
1 To 5 Years
40.16 %
5 To 10 Years
44.49 %
10 To 20 Years
4.59 %
20 To 30 Years
2.72 %
More than 30 Years
1.65 %
Other
1.67 %
Total Net Assets
100.00 %
Portfolio Statistics:
Average Coupon:
7.19 %
Average Bond Price:
92.17
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
Bank Borrowing:
0.00 %
Investment Operations:
28.58 %
Preferred Stock:
0.00 %
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00 %
VMTP Shares:
0.00 %
Total Fund Leverage:
28.58 %
Average Maturity:
6.48 Years
Effective Duration:
4.76 Years
Total Net Assets:
$978.51 Million
Net Asset Value:
$11.35
Total Number of Holdings:
1,612
Portfolio Turnover:
40.00 %
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
