Appian Education Partner Program Provides Ready-to-Hire Workforce

Education, training, and certification network helps meet global demand for Appian developer resources

MCLEAN, Va., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced the Appian Education Partner Program , a global network of organizations whose aim is to provide an array of resources to practitioners and individuals seeking to obtain Appian certification. Appian is partnering with training companies and academic institutions to offer official resources and training to help individuals become certified as Appian developers.

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. To learn more, visit www.appian.com. (PRNewsfoto/Appian) (PRNewswire)

Education, training, and certification network helps meet global demand for Appian developer resources.

The low-code industry is growing rapidly, with Gartner predicting that 75% of enterprise application development will be done with low-code by 2024. Demand for the Appian Low-Code Platform and for Appian talent is rising worldwide. The number of organizations that use Appian is doubling every year, and certified Appian developers are highly-prized. The Appian Education Partner Program is filling this need for Appian customers and implementation partners.

"Appian technology provides unlimited possibilities for rapid business transformation, and we are committed to ensuring our customers and partners have access to the skilled resources needed to achieve the highest levels of success in their Appian programs," said Pavel Zamudio, Chief Customer Officer at Appian. "At the same time, low-code offers incredible professional opportunities for both traditional and new developers. Programs like Appian Education Partners and our #lowcode4all initiative are creating new rewarding career opportunities."

The Appian Education Partner Program includes a network of Hire-Train-Deploy (HTD) organizations around the world, including SkillStorm , Revature , Ethnus , Xebia , and PKUTech . The program is also expanding to include higher-education academic institutions such as the University of Texas at Dallas . These and other program partners receive thorough instruction on delivering Appian training and certification exams, the latest training materials updates, and marketing tools and resources to promote their offerings.

Individuals receiving training from an Appian Education Partner get:

Access to the full-featured Appian Low-Code Platform in the cloud.

Instructor-led training at no cost.

Comprehensive learning resources.

The opportunity to earn Appian Applied Developer Certification.

Access to the Appian Hiring Network for job placement.

Individuals looking for Appian training, as well as Appian customers and partners seeking Appian resources, can contact an Appian Education Partner organization directly, or can reach out to training@appian.com for more information.

Organizations interested in becoming an Appian Education Partner can learn more here .

About Appian

Appian is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers' businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade and trusted by industry leaders. For more information, visit appian.com .

Follow Appian: Twitter , LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Appian