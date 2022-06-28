Captain's Eye Maritime AI Company Closed a Strategic Investment of $4 million From SIXAI of the Ran Poliakine Group

NEVE ILAN, Israel, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SIXAI , founded by Israeli entrepreneur Ran Poliakine , invested 4 million US$ in Captain's Eye , which developed an advanced safety, security and management system that identifies and alerts real-time events on ships.

Headquartered in Haifa, Israel, Captain's Eye was founded in 2020 by Col. (Res.) Uri Ben-Dor and Col. (Res.) Doron Oizerovich. The company developed a holistic AI-based system that detects unusual events on ships in real time, thus preventing property, physical and financial damage that might occur at sea. The system is able to identify and alert operative, safety and security issues in all types of vessels, such as smoke and leakages, security breaches, unsafe crew behavior or anomalies.

The system is based on an infrastructure of cameras covering the critical areas in the vessel and monitors it automatically 24/7 in order to detect anomalies in accordance with predefined parameters. The company has a strategic partnership with XT Shipping, signed agreements with several global shipping companies, and a pilot at the Ashdod Port in Israel.

This strategic investment follows SIXAI's signing a partnership agreement with the Israeli Aerospace Industries in October 2021 to convert military technologies from certain segments to commercial deployments to address civil market needs and introduce game-changing solutions that could potentially solve pressing global challenges.

SIXAI concurrently continues to develop its operations in Japan in partnership with the Japanese automotive giant, Musashi Seimitsu (TYO:7220). Together the companies operate MusashiAI, which developed the first AI-based robot for gear quality inspection for the automotive industry and 634AI, which developed the 'Maestro' – a platform controlling all traffic on the entire production floor, helping organizations improve their efficiency at a low operational cost without uncompromising safety standards.

Uri Ben-Dor, Captain's Eye's CEO commented: "Our partnership with SIXAI is the right thing at the right time for Captain's Eye. We welcome SIXAI's decision to join the company as a strategic investor. The investment will enable us to expand our activity to additional markets and offer our unique technology to additional segments in the maritime world. Our pilot with Ashdod Port proves that our system is extremely relevant to various customers in their effort to prevent accidents and severe environmental pollution."

Ran Poliakine, SIXAI's Founder, commented: "We are pleased to announce today the completion of our strategic investment in Captain's Eye. The company's platform and expert team are a significant addition to SIXAI's AI-based service and product offering, and opens new and relevant markets to SIXAI, enabling us to provide our global partners with solutions to their burning needs."

For more information:

Idit Rosenberg, Rimon Cohen PR

idit@rcspr.co.il

View original content:

SOURCE SIXAI