Feroot Vice President of Marketing Named 40 Under 40 Honoree

TORONTO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Feroot Security, a leading provider of client-side cybersecurity solutions, today announced that Chris Kolling, vice president of marketing, was named a 40 Under 40 Honoree by the Business Elite Awards program.

Recognizing outstanding marketing operations acumen as well as extensive product launched-related achievements, the designation underscores Kolling's success at high-tech innovators that looked to his passion for building effective, people-focused marketing teams from scratch.

Kolling's roll in the fast-paced, ever-demanding cybersecurity industry harnesses his ability to nurture teams that inspire personal growth while also emphasizing collaboration in today's digital, WFH environment. In addition to his professional success, Kolling has empowered future leaders in his role as adjunct instructor at the Robert H. Smith School of Business teaching career search strategies.

The Business Elite Advisory Board conducts extensive research when selecting honorees. The evaluation process assesses nominees based on achievements, reputation, leadership skills and ambition. As a nominee, Kolling has more than 15 years of enterprise B2B marketing experience along with various accolades including a Cybersecurity Marketer of the Year in the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

This year's 40 Under 40 honorees will be celebrated during a gala event on June 30, 2022 at the St. Regis New York. A full list of the Business Elite Award 40 Under 40 will be available at: www.businesseliteawards.com/40-under-40

About Feroot Security

Feroot Security believes customers should be able to do business securely with any company online, without risk or compromise. Feroot secures client-side web applications so businesses can deliver flawless digital user experiences to their customers. Leading brands trust Feroot to protect their client-side attack surface. To learn more, visit www.feroot.com.

