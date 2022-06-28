FOX Television Stations Digital Properties are #1 in Total Minutes Against Competing O&O Station Groups for 19th Consecutive Month

NEW YORK , June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- June 28, 2022 – FOX Television Stations Digital properties finished May 2022 as the top-performing O&O station group in Total Minutes according to Comscore Media-Metrix – pulling in 3x the Total Minutes as the other O&O groups combined. This marks FOX Television Station's 19th consecutive month ranking as number one in the category. The group also finished as the top O&O group for Unique Visitors and Total Views.

FOX Television Stations closed out the month reaching 1.67B Total Minutes, 403M Total Views, and 54M Unique Visitors. This performance marked increases in all three key metrics versus prior month and year: Minutes (+143 MoM / +313% YoY), Views (+61% MoM / +103% YoY), and Unique Visitors (+28% MoM / +41% YoY).

FOX Television Stations was also the most engaged brand on social media against the other O&O groups in May, with 17.1M total social actions according to Shareablee. On YouTube, FOX Television Stations secured the overall #1 spot among all local station groups, with more than 531M video views.

FOX Television's "LiveNOW from FOX" dominated YouTube coverage of the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial, creating a custom stream to bring viewers every moment, unfiltered in its entirety. More than 547K people were watching live on YouTube as the verdict was read. Every key moment throughout the trial was also clipped, giving users an easy way to catch up on the latest developments when they couldn't watch live.

May 2022 FOX Television Stations VS. Competition

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX Television Stations – 1.67B

ABC Local – 271M

NBC Television Stations Group – 209M

CBS Local – 18M

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX Television Stations – 403M

ABC Local – 170M

NBC Television Stations Group – 129M

CBS Local – 22M

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX Television Stations – 54M

ABC Local – 36.6M

NBC Television Stations Group – 37M

CBS Local – 6.2M

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including [M] Fox Television Stations, [C] NBC Owned Television Stations, [S] ABC Local, and [C] CBS Local, May 2022, U.S.

Source: May 2022 Shareablee, PowerRankings: Local Media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube)

