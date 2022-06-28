New TMG C-Suite Intelligence Podcast: The Office of the Future is a Private Club

The changing role of the office and how we as leaders can better optimize our work environments

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Now that we've learned how to accommodate for virtual work, how can we utilize this long tail-end of COVID to actually rebuild and enhance workplace culture to jumpstart productivity?" asks Christina Woodard, Managing Director of The Miles Group. As business leaders across industries reimagine new ways of working, the roles physical offices will play is an ongoing experiment.

C-Suite Intelligence, the go-to podcast for high performers and aspiring leaders. Hear top executive coaches at The Miles Group discuss how successful leaders amp up their game, even as business conditions grow more complex every day. (PRNewswire)

In today's new 'C-Suite Intelligence' podcast episode – "The Office as a Private Club" – Woodard joins Stephen Miles, Founder and CEO of The Miles Group, to discuss the changing role of the office, how it functions best, and why employees might actually want to be there.

"The executives we coach are preoccupied with synchronizing their teams and redefining their toolkits," says Woodard. "We're not just getting out of a slump. We're laying the foundation for a future, best-of-both worlds, virtual and in-person scenario." In the episode, Miles and Woodard explain how employee flexibility is driving more intuitive workspace layouts that stimulate creative collaboration and socialization around a newfound sense of shared purpose.

As top leadership coaches to some of the world's most effective CEOs and board directors, Miles and Woodard describe how leaders are redefining their offices in response to an emerging interpretation of 'optimized work.' "We need to reimagine time together. We need to be purposeful about what we're doing," says Miles.

Instead of enclosed corporate campuses where employees never have to leave, companies are shifting to more dynamic and integrated environments that can accommodate, and even encourage, flexible lifestyles. By implementing modular partitions to once-coveted 'open office' floorplans, employees will be able to readily convene in small or large groups for focused interactions.

"For many clients, their employees were pleasantly surprised by how some elements of the office were reconfigured for much better, more flexible meeting space," Miles continues. He compares the new modern workplace to a private club – a place where individuals have the privilege to meet up and solve problems in a conducive setting.

This "Office Renaissance" primarily serves to facilitate productive connections between colleagues. Having mastered personal workspaces in isolation, the idea of working someplace else offers the chance to recalibrate with other teams and strengthen relationships. "It's an exclusive membership you get as an employee," says Miles. "How do we use that membership? To increase our learning, increase our interaction, and increase our performance."

