Rockline Recognized for 15 Million Safe Work Hours

SPRINGDALE, Ark., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockline Industries announced that the Arkansas Department of Labor has recognized its Springdale, Arkansas campus with an award for exceptional safety, achieving 15 million safe work hours without a lost time accident (LTA) on May 10, 2022. This recognition puts Rockline Industries' Northwest Arkansas (NWA) facility among the very best as this milestone has only been achieved one other time since Arkansas began recognizing workplace safety in 1976.

Rockline Industries logo (PRNewsfoto/Rockline Industries) (PRNewswire)

"It is so wonderful to work for a company that from top to bottom supports safety in such a genuine way," said Mark Fougerousse, environmental health & safety manager of Rockline NWA. "We have been able to accomplish this achievement because all our associates truly care about being safe day in and day out. It has taken us 11 ½ years to get here with approximately 650 employees working in Springdale."

The award from the Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Division is part of the state's overall educational program to encourage workplace safety by honoring companies whose employees have accumulated a significant number of work hours without a lost day away from work due to a work-related injury or illness.

"Fifteen million hours worked without a lost time accident is truly an amazing achievement," said Joel Slank, general manager of Rockline's Springdale facility. "Achievements like this are very rare and can't be overstated. This would not be possible without a committed culture of teamwork, focus and attention to even the littlest of details that could affect an employee's safety."

About Rockline Industries

Rockline Industries was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. It is one of the world's largest manufacturers of coffee filters and consumer, health care, industrial and institutional wet wipes. A family-owned company, Rockline has repeatedly created first-to-market product design solutions for the wet wipe consumer and continues to provide innovative products to the nonwovens industry. Rockline employs nearly 2,500 people worldwide and has manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin, Arkansas, New Jersey, Tennessee and England. For more information on Rockline Industries, visit www.RocklineInd.com .

Media Contact:

Vicky Shokatz

(414) 239-0407

vshokatz@buzzmonkeyspr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rockline Industries