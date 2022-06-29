Anywhere365 Appoints Enrico Karsten As New CEO

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere365®, the leading cloud-based contact center and dialogue management platform for the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, has appointed Enrico Karsten as CEO. He will succeed the company's founder, Gijs Geurts, who will take on a new role as Chair of the Board.

Enrico Karsten is a highly regarded, people-orientated business leader who brings a wealth of experience in business strategy in the unified communication and IoT space. Already one year ago he was appointed as Managing Director. In this role he has led the day-to-day operations of Anywhere365 and – together with CFO Frans Koch – prepared the organization for further growth.

New phase of growth

"Today I proudly and confidently hand over the reins over the company to Enrico," said Gijs Geurts. "Having founded Anywhere365 10 years ago, I look back in gratitude and pride to all that we have achieved. Over 2,000 global enterprises have chosen Anywhere365 Dialogue Cloud as the native communication platform on top of their Microsoft investments and our revenue has grown 250% year-on-year over the past 3 years. I'm celebrating this change in leadership, as it marks a new phase of growth. Enrico is the perfect fit to lead this next phase, taking Anywhere365 to $ 100 Million revenue in 2024."

Cyrus Shey, managing partner, Bregal Milestone and non-executive director, Anywhere365: "Enrico brings an impressive background of deep experience and entrepreneurial drive to delight customers. In the past year, in his role as MD, Enrico has proven that his energy, dedication, leadership and commitment to customers are excellent qualities to lead Anywhere365 during the next phase of growth. I wish to extend my sincere thanks to Gijs for his leadership for the past 10 years and we look forward to supporting Enrico to deliver an exciting future of profitable growth."

Maximize the value of time

"I am absolutely thrilled to start this in this position and would like to thank Gijs and the rest of the board for their trust," said Enrico Karsten. "The future of work, productivity and customer experiences is constantly evolving. But our aim remains solid and clear: we want to maximize the value of every minute in any customer dialogue. For enterprise companies, as well as their customers. We will keep focusing on beyond-smart routing, automation, digitization and a firm alignment with Microsoft's UC strategy. I am looking forward to work with the amazing people within Anywhere365 and our partners to further scale up the benefits of our platform, capture more market share, and become the leading Dialogue Routing Hub for the Microsoft ecosystem."

Anywhere365® is the leading cloud contact center and dialogue management platform for the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. It was founded on the vision to maximize the value of time by reducing unnecessary dialogues. Award-winning Anywhere365® Dialogue Cloud platform enhances customer experiences as well as workforce productivity. It is found in 2,000+ of the largest international brands, such as Rabobank, Coca Cola, McDonalds, Nestlé and more than 30 Fortune 500 companies. Anywhere365® has offices in the USA, UK, Australia, Germany, France and the Netherlands (HQ).

