Northwest Extremity Specialists and Unity MSK Partner with Tigard Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic

PORTLAND, Ore., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tigard Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic (TOFC), led by Dr. Ronald Bowman, has partnered with Unity MSK and is now part of the Northwest Extremity Specialists (NES) group in Portland, OR.

Unity MSK, which also partners with a large orthopedic practice, Los Angeles Orthopedic Surgery Specialists, in Los Angeles, is a management services company providing support to orthopedic and podiatry practices across the United States. Northwest Extremity Specialists is the largest podiatry practice in Oregon and the addition of Tigard Orthopedics and Fracture Clinic represents an initial expansion into the orthopedic specialty area.

"We are excited to partner with both Northwest Extremity Specialists and Unity MSK to expand our orthopedic practice here in Portland; all to the benefit of the patients and communities we serve. All three organizations are focused on providing the highest quality care to their patients and we think TOFC will provide a great foundation to build a growing orthopedics practice in the Portland metropolitan area," said Dr. Ronald Bowman.

Dr. Bowman has been practicing orthopedics in Portland for over 20 years. In addition to orthopedics, TOFC also provides physical therapy services to its patients. This physical therapy practice, led by Vincent Gonsalves, PT, DPT, will complement the two physical therapy clinics that operate under the name Creekside Physical Therapy under the NES umbrella of services.

"We are excited to take this step to partner with Dr. Bowman and add orthopedics to the services offered within the Northwest Extremity Specialists family. While expanding our services across the continuum of care, we will ensure that our patients can find the best podiatric and orthopedic care they need in a seamless, efficient manner", said Dr. Thomas Melillo, a lead partner physician with NES.

Tigard Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic will continue to operate under that name and remain at their current location at 9445 SW Locust St, Tigard, OR.

About NES

Formed in 2015, Northwest Extremity Specialists offers state-of-the-art medical and surgical treatment of the foot and ankle. NES' providers offer full-service podiatric care from 14 locations throughout the Portland metropolitan area. For more information, visit www.nespecialists.com.

About Unity MSK

Unity MSK is a national platform providing support services to practices offering the full continuum of musculoskeletal care. Unity MSK's scalable, best-in-class support promotes robust practice growth while allowing physicians to focus on providing the highest-quality clinical treatment for patients. Unity is led by a team of executives and administrative support specialists with extensive clinical support experience. For more information, visit www.unitymsk.com . If interested in discussing physician partnership opportunities, please contact Ryan Pahler at RPahler@UnityMSK.com.

