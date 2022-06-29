PEPSI® Gives Cubs Fans the Chance to Catch a Game with Legend Ryne Sandberg at Wrigley Field for Ultimate Gameday Experience

Pepsi is putting a cherry on top of fans' gamedays this July with a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience or a pair of Cubs tickets with #PepsiCherryOnTopSweepstakes

CHICAGO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseball and summertime in Chicago go together like the winning combination of Pepsi and Wild Cherry. So this summer Pepsi is celebrating the most dedicated Chicago Cubs fans by putting a cherry on top of their gameday experience with an opportunity to watch a game from a suite at Wrigley Field with Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg, win a pair of gameday tickets to watch the Cubs take on the New York Mets July 16 or July 17, and party at a pop-up event at Gallagher Way.

Want to enter for a chance to win? Starting today through July 10, tell us what would put a cherry on top of your Wrigley Field experience on Twitter using hashtag #PepsiCherryOnTopSweepstakes and tagging @Pepsi.

Thirty fans will be randomly selected to win a pair of tickets to the July 16 or July 17 games and one grand prize winner will receive a pair of tickets to watch a game from a suite at Wrigley Field with Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg. All winners will also be able to attend the Pepsi Cherry On Top pre-game event at Gallagher Way on July 16 or 17, which will be open to all gameday ticketholders starting at 10:20 a.m. CDT.

"Spending time with diehard Cubs fans is one of my favorite things about being part of the Cubs family," said Ryne Sandberg. "I'm thrilled to partner with Pepsi to put a cherry on top of gameday experiences for deserving Cubs fans and am looking forward to catching the game and cheering on my favorite team with them."

"Pepsi celebrates Cubs fans' unapologetic enjoyment when watching their team, and we know Chicagoans' love for the Cubs runs deep" said Melissa Miranda, Vice President/Chief Marketing Officer, PepsiCo Beverages North America Central Division. "We're proud to give Cubs fans another unique way to experience the game this season."

Entry to the #PepsiCherryOnTopSweepstakes is open to IL residents 18 years of age and older. Full rules and regulations can be found here. At the conclusion of the entry period, Pepsi will reach out via Direct Message on Twitter asking potential winners to share their information to confirm their eligibility.

