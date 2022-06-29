TheMathCompany Launches AI Xecutive Council

CHICAGO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI Xecutive Council (AIXC) is an invitation-only, global community for executive business leaders, academicians, researchers and policy makers in the growing Data Science and AI space. The launch was marked with a virtual leadership roundtable for the first cohort of AIXC members.

TheMathCompany Launches The AI Xecutive Council (PRNewswire)

AIXC will enable collaboration among leaders who are passionate about advancing real-world analytics, facilitating cross-industry learning and infusing academic insights to unlock tangible value for businesses. The AI Xecutive Council members aim to drive AI innovation and build AI for the future in an ethical and sustainable framework.

Council Members will get an opportunity to network with peers in the data science and analytics industry, receive assistance while creating thought leadership, be part of exclusive programs via webinars and meet-ups, and be privy to next-gen AI discussions and innovations on the community platform.

Here is what some of the Founding Cohort Council Members shared on the occasion of the launch:

"Looking forward to the future role of the AI Xecutive Council as a learning and sharing space for the industry's best minds. Hope to participate in interesting insights on how AI is shaping and becoming an integral part of the future of work and decision-making." — Ujjwal Sehgal, Global Head of People Analytics, Mars Inc.

"I hope the Council members dream big and help advance the AI agenda in areas that will benefit our customers around the world." - Gustavo Mendonça, Director, Global Head of RGM Digital Solutions, The Kraft Heinz Company

"The Council is a great endeavour in bringing together like-minded professionals from different organizations and areas of expertise. I look forward to ideating, discussing, and deliberating with fellow council members on issues related to AI and data analytics." - Ling Zhang, VP of Data Science, Cadent.

Sayandeb Banerjee, Co-Founder & CEO of TheMathCompany and AIXC Member, said, "I am very excited to be part of the AI Xecutive Council, a platform that will enable conversations amongst leaders in the data and analytics industry. As more business problems are solved, our shared vision for the growth of the data and analytics industry is realized. As a fellow Council Member, I am looking forward to interacting with influential leaders and fellow decision makers."

AIXC's mission is to be the platform where leaders in business, research, academia and policy can collaborate, drive impactful conversations and create solutions to lay the groundwork for sustainable and ethical AI adoption in global scenarios.

About AIXC:

The AI Xecutive Council is an exclusive, no-cost, invite-only global community where industry leaders and researchers exchange ideas and have conversations around real-world analytics to get the most value out of AI. This is a leadership community with access to a stellar network. The founding cohort of Council Members includes senior leaders from Fortune 500 companies such as Mars, Keurig Dr Pepper, Smartsheet, IPG, Kraft Heinz and TAG - The Aspen Group. For more information about AI Xecutive Council, please visit www.aixc.io.

