Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

2 Out Of 3 Survey Respondents Plan To BBQ On 4th Of July

Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

MINNEAPOLIS, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of America's 246th birthday on Monday, July 4th, 2022, Grill Masters Club and BBQGuys surveyed entrants to its Master the Grill Giveaway: "How do you plan to celebrate Independence Day this year?"

Fourth of July Respondents plan on celebrating mostly by BBQing
Fourth of July Respondents plan on celebrating mostly by BBQing(PRNewswire)

Of the 8,650 total survey respondents, a whopping 67% indicated they plan to celebrate with a barbecue. Fireworks was the second most popular celebration activity with 25%, followed by picnic 19%, attend a parade/community celebration 17%, travel/vacation 11%, camping 8%, with only 3% of respondents indicating they do not plan to celebrate. (Respondents were allowed to select all activities that apply.)

How do you plan to celebrate Independence Day this year?

BBQ

67 %(5,758)

Fireworks

25 %(2,178)

Picnic                                                             

19 %(1,636)

Attend a parade/community celebration

17 %(1,456)

Travel/vacation

11 %(974)

Camping

8 %(720)

Don't plan to celebrate

3 %(255)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2-out-of-3-survey-respondents-plan-to-bbq-on-4th-of-july-301579134.html

SOURCE Grill Masters Club

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.