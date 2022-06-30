Babel Street Appoints New Executive Vice President of Sales and Senior Vice President of Marketing

Accomplished Executives Bring Insight and Strategy to Leading AI Company

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Babel Street , the world's leading AI-enabled data-to-knowledge company, today announced that Bryan Mulholland has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Sales and Jen Snell has joined as Senior Vice President of Marketing.

"Bryan and Jen bring decades of sales and marketing experience, and I look forward to the invaluable guidance they will bring to our team," said Michael Southworth, CEO of Babel Street. "Their expertise in public sector technology will help us rapidly scale the business and elevate Babel Street to a higher level of service in providing groundbreaking solutions to our customers."

As EVP of Sales, Mulholland will oversee Babel Street's revenue operations, ensuring the company continues to provide critical insights and innovative solutions to customers. The Navy Seal veteran has extensive experience facilitating the sales of data management technology, information technology services, and business development strategies within the Defense and Intelligence communities. Mulholland previously held business leadership positions at Microsoft, Dataminr, and Oracle. He joins Babel Street from Denodo, where he led the company's national security practice, assisting government agencies in providing data virtualization and data fabric technology solutions.

In her role as SVP of Marketing, Snell will lead and coordinate Babel Street's marketing strategy, continuing to fortify the company's position in the market as a premier provider of data-to-knowledge software. Snell's considerable experience in thought leadership, product strategy, and marketing will be crucial to Babel Street's success and future relationships with customers. Snell previously held senior marketing positions at notable technology companies, including Verint and conversational AI pioneer, Next IT.

For more information on Babel Street and the leadership team, please visit: www.babelstreet.com .

About Babel Street

Babel Street is the world's leading AI-enabled data-to-knowledge company. The company's technology allows customers to rapidly discover and decipher the insights they need to empower their missions, regardless of origin, language or platform. Babel Street's patented analytics software transforms the most relevant insights for our customers through AI-enabled, cross-lingual, conceptual and persistent search of information from around the world. State-of-the-art linguistics technology deciphers actionable insights from public or private data sources unbound by origin or language. With Babel Street, governments and organizations empower their teams with critical and timely insights on a single pane of glass for immediate analysis, action, and mission success. Babel Street software serves as a force multiplier for customers to uncover threats and opportunities – known and unknown, foreign or domestic, physical or cyber – and make the world a safer, more prosperous place. Babel Street is privately held and is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area, with offices in London, Canberra and Ottawa. For more information, visit www.babelstreet.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Babel Street