PitchBook Expands Coverage and Analysis of Hedge Funds

SEATTLE, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced expanded data coverage and enhanced search functionality of nearly 20,000 hedge funds and liquid alternatives to help investors and fund managers unlock new alternative investment opportunities and conduct benchmark analysis. Hedge fund assets have grown significantly over the past decade and are on track to continue this trend as low interest rates and high returns in the equity markets have increasingly encouraged Limited Partners (LPs) to look at hedge funds as an investment option. Despite the market growth, hedge fund data can be difficult to find and aggregate, making it challenging to accurately compare performance. PitchBook's comprehensive hedge fund data, in collaboration with Morningstar, and new advanced search capabilities shed light on the historically opaque hedge fund market and provide access to fund strategies, performance and operational insights in one central tool.

"PitchBook's enhanced hedge fund data and advanced search functionality provide hard-to-find alternatives market insights that hedge funds and LPs need to make more efficient and informed portfolio decisions," said Kristina Linova, Senior Product Manager at PitchBook. "Clients can quickly search for individual and aggregate hedge fund datasets through the advanced search tool and leverage both private and public data when comparing performance and returns. With hedge fund data in one place, our clients will eliminate time-consuming data sourcing tasks and speed up the investment process, creating more opportunities to win."

The enhanced hedge fund dataset within the PitchBook Platform includes nearly 20,000 hedge funds with operational data. Hedge fund profiles and advanced search results can be viewed and filtered by strategy, sub-strategy, inception date, NAV, status, geographic focus and year-to-date returns by month, quarter and year.

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, London and Hong Kong and serves more than 70,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

