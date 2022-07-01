Anritsu Introduces Software to Expand IQ Measurement and Analysis Capabilities of Field Spectrum Analysis Solutions

– Comprehensive Suite of Tools Aids Government Regulators, Security Agencies, Spectrum Owners, and Defense Electronics Companies to Better Analyze RF Signals –

MORGAN HILL, Calif., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anritsu Company introduces the IQ Signal Master MX280005A Vector Signal Analysis software that delivers expanded post processing measurements and analysis of IQ data files captured on Anritsu Field Master Pro™ MS2090A, Remote Spectrum Monitor MS27201A, and Remote Spectrum Monitor MS2710xA spectrum analyzers. Designed for challenging field environments, the software assists government regulators inspect the RF spectrum, security agencies track illegal or nefarious signals, spectrum owners protect their licensed spectrum, and defense electronics companies analyze radar and EW signals.

Anritsu's new IQ Signal Master MX280005A Vector Signal Analysis software helps government regulators, security agencies, spectrum owners, and defense electronics companies better analyze RF signals. (PRNewswire)

Anritsu software aids government regulators, security agencies, spectrum owners, and defense electronics companies.

A comprehensive suite of enhanced functions in the new VSA software allows users to analyze the modulation of captured signals or replay the captured IQ data with enhanced resolution. It includes an IQ file browser with a detailed view of IQ file metadata, as well as an IQ data capture control that allows users to quickly and easily configure the spectrum analyzer for IQ data capture. A basic IQ data viewer that provides a quick and easy method to interpret images of any captured IQ data file to validate that the file contains information of interest is also included in the software.

An optional IQ file format converter enables IQ data captured using an Anritsu spectrum analyzer to be converted to the format required by the Anritsu Vector Signal Generator MG3710E and downloaded for playback to enable simulation of captured signals in a controlled lab environment. The VSA mode of the new MX280005A features the same modulation quality measurements included in the initial release of the software.

With the expanded MX280005A, Anritsu offers a complete end-to-end solution for IQ capture and analysis. It enhances the best-in-class performance of the Field Master Pro MS2090A, and Remote Spectrum Monitors MS27201A and MS2710XA. The MS2090A with continuous frequency coverage from 9 kHz to 54 GHz and a 110 MHz real-time option delivers a displayed average noise level (DANL) of -164 dBm, and Third Order Intercept (TOI) of +20 dBm (typical).

Wide area spectrum monitoring up to 43.5 GHz can be conducted with the MS27201A. Anritsu offers three models of remote spectrum monitors in the MX2710XA family. The MS27101A is housed in a half-rack enclosure with 1U height, while the MS27102A is an IP67-rated device for outdoor applications. The MS27103A is a multi-port spectrum monitor for applications requiring the use of multiple antennas.

About Anritsu

Anritsu is a provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions. Anritsu engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for emerging and legacy wireline and wireless technologies used in commercial, private, military/aerospace, government, and other markets.

To learn more visit www.anritsu.com and follow Anritsu on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

Anritsu Contact: Stacy Escobar stacy.escobar@anritsu.com 408.201.1966 Agency Contact: Patrick Brightman 3E Public Relations pbrightman@3epr.com 973.263.5475





Anritsu Company Logo (PRNewsFoto/Anritsu Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anritsu Company