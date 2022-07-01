Resecurity® Brings Cyber Threat Intelligence to Microsoft Azure

Resecurity® SaaS cybersecurity platforms are now available to thousands of Microsoft Azure customers, enabling visibility and protection of digital ecosystems

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, a cybersecurity and intelligence company, today announced its award-winning cybersecurity threat intelligence and risk monitoring platform is now available on Microsoft's Azure Marketplace. Microsoft's Azure Marketplace is the most comprehensive marketplace on the planet, offering thousands of certified cloud applications and software to over four million active users and subscribers.

Resecurity, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Resecurity) (PRNewswire)

With cyber-risk ranking as a top concern for CEOs and business owners1, enterprises are looking for additional support to secure and manage the evolving cyber threatscape. More importantly, they're looking for trusted vendors who provide scalable, secure solutions that can work inside existing operating systems. Today, nearly 70 percent of organizations worldwide use Microsoft Azure for their cloud services.2 By joining the Microsoft Azure marketplace, Resecurity's software solutions will be easily accessible to the millions of Microsoft Azure customers needing comprehensive cybersecurity management and monitoring.

"Enterprises continue to battle increasing cyber threats emerging from the Dark Web and ransomware groups targeting cloud services. Trusted partners like Microsoft Azure have enabled organizations to confidently bring in the cybersecurity expertise and solutions they need to protect their ecosystems," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. "Resecurity is dedicated to helping organizations worldwide mitigate these risks with our reliable, scalable and accessible cybersecurity and threat intelligence software."

Resecurity's AI-powered solutions provide proactive alerts and comprehensive visibility of digital risks targeting the enterprise ecosystem. The innovative platform allows administrators to reduce potential blind spots and security gaps by quickly seeing in-depth analysis and specific artifacts obtained through the dark web, botnets activity, network intelligence and high-quality threat intelligence data.

Microsoft Azure users who integrate Resecurity into their cybersecurity strategy will benefit from:

Around-the-clock security monitoring of your cloud workloads and enterprise ecosystem,

In-depth risk evaluation of the entire enterprise ecosystem (Dark Web, Compromised Accounts, Data Leaks, Network Hygiene, Cloud Security, etc.),

A scalable software solution that can monitor a digital footprint of any size (Domains, Network Ranges, Cloud-based Nodes),

AI-powered threat intelligence that leverages Rescurity's Dark Web intelligence repositories with over 3.4 billion records and cyber intelligence analysts deployed across all continents,

Contextualized risk alerts and data-backed suggested actions to enable a proactive security strategy.

Just recently Resecurity has been named a gold winner by the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in North America. Resecurity's products and services received Gold recognition across 3 categories in highly competitive nominations such as cyber threat intelligence (CTI), threat hunting, and third-party risk management (TPRM).

Resecurity's products and services honored with Gold by the Cybersecurity Excellence Award 2022 include:

GOLD WINNER for Cyber Threat Intelligence in North America : Resecurity® Context™ Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform





GOLD WINNER for Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) in North America : Resecurity® Risk™ Supply Chain Risk Management Platform





GOLD WINNER for Threat Hunting in North America : Resecurity® Hunter™ Research & Development

Click here to learn more about purchasing Resecurity's cybersecurity solutions through your Microsoft Azure account.

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member of Infragard, AFCEA, NDIA, SIA and FS-ISAC. To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com .

1 Accessed on 6/17/22: https://www.irmagazine.com/technology-social-media/ceos-name-cyber-risk-top-threat-2022-according-pwc-survey#:~:text=In%20the%20firm's%20annual%20CEO,like%20inflation%20and%20GDP%20changes.

2 Accessed on 6/17/22: https://www.statista.com/topics/8031/microsoft-azure/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Resecurity