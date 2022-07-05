CME Group Reports Q2 and June 2022 Market Statistics

Highest-ever June ADV, with Q2 volume up 25% year-over-year

Q2 Equity Index ADV grew 57%, including record Micro E-Mini S&P 500 futures volume

Record SOFR futures and options ADV, OI

CHICAGO, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its Q2 and June 2022 market statistics, showing average daily volume (ADV) increased 25% to 23.1 million contracts during the second quarter, the company's third-highest quarterly volume ever. June ADV increased 30% to 24 million contracts, representing the company's highest June volume on record. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

Q2 2022 highlights across asset classes compared to Q2 2021 include:

Equity Index ADV increased 57%

Interest Rate ADV increased 24%

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 24%

Options ADV increased 23%

Cryptocurrency ADV increased 89%

ADV outside the United States increased 21% to 6.3 million contracts in Q2, including 40% growth in Latin America , 36% in Asia and 15% in EMEA

June 2022 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional June 2022 product highlights compared to June 2021 include:

Equity Index ADV increased 80%

Options ADV increased 28%

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 25%

Interest Rate ADV increased 24%

Cryptocurrency ADV increased 74%

ADV outside the United States increased 28% to 6.9 million, including 43% in Asia , 35% growth in Latin America , and 24% in EMEA

Micro E-mini futures and options represented 40% of overall Equity Index ADV, Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 6% of overall Energy ADV, Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.2% and Micro Ether futures accounted for 0.2% of overall Equity Index ADV, respectively

BrokerTec European Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 23% to €358B, U.S. Repo ADNV increased 17% to $262B , and U.S. Treasury ADNV increased 16% to $128B

EBS Spot FX ADNV increased 7% to $65.4B

