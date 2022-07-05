Digi-Key Celebrates 10 Years of Support for FIRST Robotics

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, is proud to announce it has received special recognition for 10 years of generous support of the FIRST® Robotics Competition.

Digi-Key received special recognition from FIRST Robotics for 10 years of support. Pictured here is the Thief River Falls Lincoln High School team, ProDigi Team 3277, with mentors Tad Olsonawski from KNAPP, Chris Kramer and Allen Aldinger from Digi-Key and coach Natasha Olsonawski. (PRNewswire)

For the last decade, Digi-Key has supplied the international competition's official Kit of Parts with a $50 voucher to the Digi-Key website to purchase items for each team's robot, which helps ensure that the teams have access to millions of the components they need to build their designs.

In addition to its Diamond-Level sponsorship of the global FIRST Robotics Competition, Digi-Key supports the organization in a variety of ways closer to home. Digi-Key sponsors the Great Northern Regional competition in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and several Digi-Key employees have served as judges at the event. Digi-Key also sponsors the local Thief River Falls Lincoln High School team, ProDigi Team 3277, and Digi-Key employees serve as mentors for that team.

"Digi-Key is extremely proud of our decade-long sponsorship of the FIRST Robotics community, both locally and around the globe," said David Sandys, senior director of technical marketing at Digi-Key. "The combination of science, technology and competition challenges students and gives them a taste of real-world engineering to prepare them for futures in the field. It's great to see so many FIRST participants go on to study and pursue careers in engineering and other STEM related fields, ultimately pushing tomorrow's innovative technologies forward around the world."

"Digi-Key is a pioneering FIRST Robotics Competition supporter who changed the Kit of Parts program for the better by allowing teams to select the materials they need directly from the Digi-Key website," said Chris Rake, chief operating officer at FIRST. "We are continually grateful for Digi-Key's longstanding partnership as we work together to inspire students in engineering and technology."

FIRST® Robotics is a robotics community that prepares young people for the future. Working with adult mentors, including Digi-Key employees, FIRST Robotics Competition participants have limited time and resources to design, build, program, and test their robots to meet the season's engineering challenge. Teams compete at events that reward design excellence, competitive play, sportsmanship, and high-impact partnerships between schools, businesses and communities.

To learn more about Digi-Key's sponsorship of the FIRST Robotics Competition, please visit digikey.com/FIRST.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, enables the world's ideas by providing the world's largest selection of electronic components and automation products in stock and available for immediate shipment. The leader and pioneer in the high service distribution market, Digi-Key offers more than 13.4 million components from over 2,300 quality name-brand manufacturers. Beyond unparalleled breadth of product, they support technology innovation from concept to production with a wide variety of tools and digital solutions to make innovation easier. Immense technical content, articles, videos, conversion calculators, reference designs and design tools can be accessed online at digikey.com.

Editorial Contact

Megan Derkey

Bellmont Partners

+1 612-255-1115

digikey@bellmontpartners.com

Digi-Key Electronics (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics