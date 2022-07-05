Registration for Season Four of Stephen Curry's UNDERRATED Tour Powered by Rakuten Now Open

Tour stops include Atlanta, Las Vegas, Seattle and Philadelphia, giving underrated 3-star high school basketball athletes a platform to be recognized

OAKLAND, Calif., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration for season four of Stephen Curry's UNDERRATED Tour Powered by Rakuten officially opens today. The regional tour will consist of four stops through Atlanta (July 26-27), Las Vegas (August 2-3), Seattle (August 13-14) and Philadelphia (August 20-21), where high school athletes will be given a chance to learn and break through the noise by competing in a nationwide search for overlooked and underrepresented basketball talent. The tour will ultimately bring together 64 finalists (16 from each city) to compete in the UNDERRATED Championship Stop in the Bay Area in early 2023.

"This year marks our fourth annual UNDERRATED Tour powered by Rakuten, which brings together high schoolers from across the country to compete and play the sport they love – basketball – under the guidance of the UNDERRATED family," said Stephen Curry. "From the beginning, the UNDERRATED Tour was created and designed to raise visibility for often-overlooked three-star high school players, like myself, and we continue to evolve the program each year. Right now, our team is empowered to advance our mission by shedding light on overlooked talents through continuing these regional games, and ultimately the championships. We have a very exciting year ahead and look forward to engaging with even more talented young athletes nationwide."

During each regional stop, 75 boys and 75 girls will be selected to participate. On the second day, 30 boys and 30 girls will be selected to come back, and from there, the UNDERRATED team will pare it down to the top eight boys and eight girls from each region. The UNDERRATED Tour provides a powerful platform for young athletes to be seen by college recruiters, sports agents and other key professionals in the sports industry. This visibility gives often-overlooked three-star high school players more opportunities to arise into college-level scholarship athletes and epitomize an UNDERRATED mindset.

"We are delighted to join the Underrated Tour for a fourth year as its presenting sponsor," said Amit Patel, CEO at Rakuten Americas. "As a company rooted in optimism, Rakuten is pleased to support Underrated and its underlying message that talented, hard-working people always have a shot at greatness. We look forward to collaborating with Stephen Curry and the tour to empower the tour athletes to take strong, positive steps forward in their life journeys."

The UNDERRATED Tour is the realization of Stephen's inspiring journey to the top as he continues to defy the odds and break basketball stereotypes by reminding people that being the best is not about being the strongest, fastest or tallest, but about being grounded in your potential, committed to your craft and, ultimately, undeterred. The mission remains steadfast in empowering underrated and underrepresented individuals all over the world.

For more information, latest updates on The UNDERRATED Tour Powered by Rakuten and for directions on registration for the tournament, please visit www.stayunderrated.com .

About UNDERRATED

UNDERRATED is an inspiring lifestyle brand with a mission to empower underrated and underrepresented individuals all over the world. With a passion for celebrating the underdog, UNDERRATED echoes this message across three main categories including experiences, media and physical product. The brand, which was established by Stephen Curry in 2019, draws on the revered NBA Champion's personal story as an underappreciated three-star athlete in high school who always stood in the shadows of his peers. As a powerful culmination of this inspiring journey to the top, UNDERRATED is committed to opening doors for often-overlooked student-athletes by developing impactful basketball programming, and fostering a platform for visibility through the UNDERRATED Championships, which create opportunities for players to be recognized by key figures. Based in the Bay Area, UNDERRATED is a mindset, a motivation, a calling, a compliment. For more information, please visit www.stayunderrated.com , and connect on social media via Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

About Rakuten Americas

Rakuten Americas is the North American division of Rakuten, Inc., (Japan), a global leader in internet services that empower individuals, communities, businesses and society. Headquartered in San Mateo, California with more than 2,400 employees nationwide, the Rakuten Americas business portfolio includes market leaders in e-commerce, digital marketing, advertising, business intelligence, logistics, communications, and entertainment. We create products and services that provide exceptional value them by aligning members and the businesses that want to engage them in a shared community. Visit http://rakuten.us for more information.

