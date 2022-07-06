Junior Achievement and Synovus Bank Partner to Deliver Financial Literacy Lessons to Students in Five States

Support will also include work and career readiness and entrepreneurship lessons

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Junior Achievement USA (JA) and Synovus Bank announced a new partnership to deliver lessons on essential life skills, including financial literacy, work and career readiness, and entrepreneurship, to thousands of students in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Synovus is contributing $250,000 through its Here Matters Community Fund to Junior Achievement USA to bring these lessons to elementary and middle school students starting in the fall of 2022. It's the bank's first contribution to a nonprofit since establishing the community fund.

"We all deal with money, jobs, and businesses every day," said Jack E. Kosakowski, president and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "Yet, these topics are not always taught in school. With the commitment of Synovus, we will be able to help thousands of young people gain these critical life skills."

As part of Synovus' community outreach, its team members will volunteer to help teach Junior Achievement programs through their local schools. JA learning experiences depend on volunteers from partners like Synovus to help bring lessons to life for the students it serves.

"We're committed to helping individuals in the communities we serve reach their full potential," said Kevin Blair, Synovus president and CEO. "Our investment in Junior Achievement USA is an expansion of our ongoing efforts to deliver financial education to improve lives and strengthen communities. For decades, JA has inspired young people to take charge of their financial futures, and we're proud to partner with them to ensure more students are successful."

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 2.5 million students per year in 103 markets across the United States as part of 10 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

Synovus Bank, a Georgia-chartered, FDIC-insured bank, provides commercial and retail banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, and international banking through branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com , and on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

