Ovivo Acquires Industrial Wastewater Solutions Provider Wastech Controls & Engineering

MONTREAL, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ovivo Inc. ("Ovivo"), a global provider of water and wastewater treatment equipment, technology and systems, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Wastech Controls & Engineering, LLC ("Wastech").

Founded in 1987 by Mr. Paul Nicolas and located in Chatsworth, California, Wastech has become a nationally recognized process system integrator, offering complete facility equipment design and manufacturing, after-sale support and automation solutions in the areas of chemical handling, water and wastewater treatment. With over 1,500 installed systems, Wastech has specialized in turn-key packaged systems for industrial wastewater treatment applications for numerous industrial markets, including biotech, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, microelectronics and metal.

The integration of Wastech will enhance Ovivo's systems offering in the US electronics market, as well as create cross-selling opportunities in other markets through Wastech's well established client base. As part of Ovivo, Wastech will operate under its own brand name and will continue be led by Mr. Paul Nicolas as President and Mr. Serge Saatejian as Vice President.

"Wastech's recognized line of products, engineering excellence, diversified client base and strong entrepreneurial history will fit very well under Ovivo. One of our key long-term objectives is to grow our presence in industrial water and wastewater markets in North America and Wastech is a great addition towards this strategic goal. We intend to leverage Wastech's engineering and manufacturing capabilities and its customer relations in growing markets such as biopharma and food & beverage. We will provide Wastech with access to our technologies, international platform and resources to accelerate its growth as part of Ovivo,'' said Marc Barbeau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ovivo.

"As founder and proud team member of Wastech, it was crucial for me to find the next best owner for the company and Ovivo's unique approach and entrepreneurial culture were a perfect fit for Wastech in order to pursue its legacy and support its growth in the future. I am very proud of the strong reputation we have built at Wastech over the years as a reliable wastewater solutions provider to our customers and I am delighted to continue this journey as part of the Ovivo family for the next chapter in the history of the company,'' says Paul Nicolas, founder, former owner and President of Wastech.

About Ovivo Inc.

Ovivo is a global provider of equipment, technology and systems producing among the purest water and treating some of the most challenging wastewater in the industry. Ovivo is a powerful global brand with renowned trademarks, possessing more than 150 years of expertise and references in water treatment, supported by its proprietary products, advanced technologies and extensive system integration knowhow. Ovivo delivers conventional to highly technological water treatment solutions for the industrial and municipal markets, and leverages its large installed base of equipment around the world to offer parts and services to its customers. Ovivo is dedicated to innovation in an industry that is in constant evolution and offers water treatment solutions that are cost-effective, energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable.

Ovivo operates an integrated global platform in 18 countries and employs more than 1,100 worldwide experts in water treatment. Ovivo is owned by German SKion Water GmbH, a global technology and solution provider as well as plant manufacturer, in both municipal and industrial water and wastewater technology. SKion Water is a subsidiary of German entrepreneur Susanne Klatten's investment holding SKion GmbH.

