Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Shoutout 2.0" App

SAN DIEGO, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Shoutout 2.0, an updated app featuring a fresh redesign and new management tools enabling creators to communicate with their followers more effectively.

The original Shoutout app provided the building blocks for the redesign by giving creators a place to engage and share memorable moments with their supporters through personalized videos. With Shoutout 2.0, creators can converse with their followers through an optional chat feature, making it easy for Creators to ask for clarification on orders and add additional attachments if needed. A tipping feature is also available at the end of each shoutout, so followers can show their appreciation if they are happy with the video.

While these updates make the app more streamlined, fans will still have access to older features, including video sharing and downloading. They can then share their reaction with the creator, giving them a glimpse into their lives and bringing each closer together.

The new app is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store .

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.

