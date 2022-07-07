A DOUBLE DIP OF YUM + FUN: TILLAMOOK® ICE CREAM NAMED "OFFICIAL SCOOPABLE ICE CREAM" OF SIX FLAGS THEME PARKS

For the First Time, Tillamook® Ice Cream Is Now Available at Six Flags' Locations Nationwide

TILLAMOOK, Ore., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for summer fun, mega-popular, extra creamy Tillamook® Ice Cream is now the "Official Scoopable Ice Cream" of Six Flags' theme and water park locations nationwide.

For the First Time, Tillamook® Ice Cream Is Now Available at Six Flags’ Locations Nationwide (PRNewswire)

Available in eight, taste-tempting flavors, including Butter Pecan, Chocolate, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Cookies & Cream, Mint Chocolate Chip, Oregon Strawberry, Rocky Road, and Vanilla Bean, Tillamook Ice Cream is ready to sweeten the day of theme park fans – one cup and cone at a time. Taking no shortcuts and featuring extra cream, all Tillamook Ice Cream is made with rBST-free milk and no artificial flavors or preservatives.1 Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) has been making premium ice cream with more cream than industry standards require since 1947.

"We are thrilled with this new opportunity to partner with Six Flags to provide Tillamook Ice Cream to fun seekers out enjoying the park – it is a tasty treat to make your day at the park even sweeter!" said Preston Simon, Director of Foodservice, Tillamook County Creamery Association. "Tillamook Ice Cream is sure to become a favorite of Six Flags' fans this summer."

A comprehensive in-park promotional campaign, including digital signage, menu boards, jumbotron and Six Flags TV spots, will surround the new Tillamook Ice Cream offering.

"As we focus on elevating the guest experience, we are excited to partner with Tillamook, a premium growth ice cream brand, to bring quality and variety to our guests," said Stephanie Borges, Six Flags Global Vice President of Partnerships.

The same delicious Tillamook Ice Cream that is available in the parks is accessible to consumers anytime and most anywhere. In 2021, extra creamy Tillamook Ice Cream grew to become the fastest-growing family-size ice cream brand in the United States.2 Since 2018, TCCA has expanded its household reach by 45%, adding 9 million new brand buyers in just three years. Today, nearly 1 in 4 U.S. households are currently buying Tillamook products3. In 2021 alone, 2 million households were added – up 7% over the prior year– achieving a total U.S. household penetration of 23.3%.

TCCA and Six Flags plan to expand the partnership in the coming summers. Visit Tillamook.com or follow @Tillamook on social media for future updates.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) recently achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products made in the most natural way possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook® produces internationally recognized, award-winning cheese as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt and sour cream, made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by almost 80 farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world's largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of water parks in North America, with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 60 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

1 All farmers who supply milk for Tillamook products pledge to not use artificial growth hormones. The FDA has stated that no significant difference has been shown between milk derived from rBST treated and non-rBST treated cows.

2 In terms of absolute dollar sales; 52 weeks ending 12/26/21.

3 23.3% HH pen; 52 weeks ending 12/26/21.

Media Contacts:

BrittneyPlaskett, FleishmanHillard

brittney.plaskett@fleishman.com

Jenna Cerruti, Tillamook

jcerruti@tillamook.com

Tillamook County Creamery Association (PRNewsfoto/Tillamook County Creamery Assoc) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tillamook County Creamery Association