Infusion Associates Opens New Infusion Center to Serve Patients in East Lansing, Mich.

LANSING, Mich., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infusion Associates (IA), a leading provider of medically prescribed outpatient infusion and injection therapies in the Midwest, today opened its 10th infusion clinic in East Lansing, Michigan at 830 West Lake Lansing Road. The newly refinished site is specifically designed for immunocompromised patients and has 17 infusion chairs and four private rooms, and gives patients access to comfortable reclining chairs, TV entertainment, high speed internet, and more.

At Infusion Associates, patients receive access 365 days per year to a full clinical team of nurse practitioners, registered nurses, and pharmacy team members specialized in infusion medications. To expedite treatment, the company handles prior authorizations for patients and healthcare providers across all locations.

"We are excited to not only join the Lansing community, but also improve the lives of its residents with our accessible and affordable care model," said Jen Ergang, director of operations with Infusion Associates. "We believe patients should have a site of care option that fits into their daily routine to support their health in all areas of life. IA continues to prioritize this as we grow across the Midwest."

Infusion Associates' new location in East Lansing adds to its footprint across Michigan with has plans to be operating 14 infusion centers in the Midwest by the end of 2022, including additions in Novi and Portage, Michigan as well as Toledo and Cleveland, Ohio.

Call (833) 394-0600 or visit Infusion Associates' website to request an appointment or refer a patient to the East Lansing location: https://infusionassociates.com/office-locations/east-lansing-mi/

About Infusion Associates

Infusion Associates (IA) provides life enhancing therapies for patients with chronic conditions, such as gastrointestinal diseases or autoimmune disorders, in a warm and comfortable environment. Current infusion centers are located in East Lansing, Clinton Township, Troy, Okemos, Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, Grandville, Grand Haven, and Traverse City, Michigan as well as Plymouth, Minnesota. Infusion Associates provides both a patient and provider-friendly service that delivers high quality patient care while also being the lowest cost provider of infusion therapy. For more information, please visit www.infusionassociates.com.

Contact: Betsy Lipzinski, Marketing Communications Manager

Phone: (616) 954-0600 ext. 133

Email: betsy.lipzinski@infusionassociates.com

Web: www.infusionassociates.com

