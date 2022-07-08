Warrior Technologies announces major acquisition

Purchase adds four new service lines

MIDLAND, Texas, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Even as the oilfield service sector manages challenges from equipment shortages to labor shortages, Midland's Warrior Technologies is steadily on a growth path.

"We're growing and expanding," said Tripp Wommack, chairman and founder of the company as he announced Warrior's acquisition of the large division of a private Permian Basin-based company that didn't wish to be identified.

He told the Reporter-Telegram the acquisition adds four new service lines: Hot oil, winch trucks, pump trucks and frac tanks.

Billy Doucette, chief operating officer, said the acquisition includes 18 vacuum trucks, eight hot oil trucks, four pump trucks, four winch trucks, 32 frac tanks and 23 field employees as well as a strategically located Midland yard.

He said the company has already ordered 10 new trucks to be delivered next year and 15 in 2024 along with six Western Star trucks, four pump trucks and three winch trucks.

Jeremy Jackson, senior vice president, observed that the industry is currently in unprecedented times.

"We're seeing a lot of growth within the industry, but it doesn't mirror other oil booms," Jackson said. "The economy isn't declining as in other booms. In this case, inflation is surpassing what we expected six months ago. This boom is difficult to manage."

Added Doucette, "The easiest way to manage the challenges is to have a superior service mindset." A commitment to safety is also important, the three said, with Wommack noting the company has gone five years without a recordable incident.

Jackson said Warrior has started up a reclamation and remediation division and a vapor and gas recovery and mitigation division.

Warrior, which began operating in 2018, is an industrial and environmental service company with service lines serving the energy, industrial, agriculture, renewable energy, solar and wind, food processing and construction sector. In addition to reclamation and remediation and vapor and gas recovery and mitigation, services include proprietary patented cleaning of tanks, abandonment and abatement services and mechanical services.

