DRAYER PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN LEMOYNE, PA.

LEMOYNE, Pa., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drayer Physical Therapy Institute opened an outpatient clinic today at 1200 Market St., Suite 268.

The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 223-322-7562 or visit drayerpt.com.

Drayer offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy. They include manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Ashley Stump earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from Missouri State University.

Stump is a certified women's health coach and is seeking certification as a pregnancy and post-partum corrective exercise specialist. Her clinical interests include pelvic health, vestibular rehabilitation, general orthopedic conditions and post-operative conditions.

Drayer operates more than 30 clinics in the midstate and more than 60 across Pennsylvania.

Drayer, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

