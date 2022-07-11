TRUECHIP INTRODUCES AUTOMATION PRODUCTS - NOC VERIFICATION AND NOC PERFORMANCE - FOR REVOLUTIONIZING THE VERIFICATION SPECTRUM

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truechip, the Verification IP Specialist, today announced at DAC 2022 that it has launched a new product series of Automation products viz. NoC Verification and NoC Performance which will revolutionize the current NoC verification methodology.

Speaking on the occasion, Nitin Kishore, CEO, Truechip said, "Being the pioneer in the Verification space, I am glad to share that Truechip has a new product which will bring a paradigm shift for the NoC verification. We believe that this will transform the way NoC verification is being done. It generates sanity tests as well as comprehensive tests for full coverage verification. NoC Verification and NoC Performance products are available for all major NoC Interfaces such as AMBA (AXI, AHB, APB, CXS) & TileLink protocols. NoC Performance helps to avoid manual calculations and waveform viewing for checking various latencies and reduces overall time in performance calculation and optimization. This is very helpful not only to chip verification and chip architecture teams who want to check latencies and hopping latencies at different points of the chip but also for the IP Teams and IP companies who want to optimize their IP designs for maximum bus and bandwidth utilization."

"NoC Verification and NoC Performance also includes the TruEYE™ GUI which provides transaction level information." Mr. Kishore further added.

Features of NoC Verification:

Automated Testbench creation & Integration of DUT and VIP

Automated Test case generation for sanity tests / full verification

End to end data score boarding

NoC Monitor is included

Regression running and analysis

Multiple protocols and theoretically any number of nodes.

Features of NoC Performance:

Latency taken inside the NoC in multiple ways

Bus utilization

Bandwidth utilization

Data transfer information

Speaking on the occasion, Saurabh Agarwal, Head-Marketing & Sales, Truechip said, "Being the innovator in the area of verification, Truechip's constant endeavor is to invent new products and solutions which can transform the processes in the chip verification industry. Automation and GUI products is another product after the successful launch of Silicon IPs. Stay tuned as we will be launching more innovative products in the coming future. For more information on Automation and GUI products, you can visit our website or click here."

About Truechip:

Truechip is a leading provider of Verification IP solutions, DFT, Physical design and verification services, which aid to accelerate IP/ SOC design thus lowering the cost and the risks associated with the development of ASIC, FPGA and SOC. Truechip provides Verification IP solutions for RISC V-based chips, Networking, Automotive, Microcontroller, Mobile, Storage, Data Centers, AI domains for all known protocols along with custom VIP development. A privately held company with solid and seasoned leadership, having global footprints and coverage across North America, Europe, and Asia. Truechip offers Industry's first 24 x 7 technical support.

