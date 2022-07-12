ConvergeOne Achieves Cisco Environmental Sustainability Specialization, Reaffirming its Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, the preeminent services-led provider of cloud, collaboration and digital modernization solutions, today announced that it has received the Cisco Environmental Sustainability Specialization for its efforts to help customers move to the latest technologies while responsibly recycling or refurbishing used hardware.

With this specialization, ConvergeOne demonstrates its commitment to partnering with Cisco to make a positive environmental impact and eliminate wasteful practices by enacting a circular consumption model. In a business environment made even more competitive by economic changes and global concerns, ConvergeOne helps customers make smart decisions that turn challenges and obstacles into alternatives and opportunities.

ConvergeOne has a longstanding commitment to environmental sustainability. Recently, ConvergeOne received the Bronze sustainability rating from EcoVadis, an independent rating agency that assesses environmental performance and corporate social responsibility. The Bronze rating places ConvergeOne in the top 50 percent of global companies within the same industry for its sustainability management system and advanced approach to corporate social responsibility.

"Our sustainability strategy centers around our commitment to doing what's right and making an impact. With the Cisco Environmental Sustainability Specialization, we demonstrate our ability to help customers achieve key sustainability targets by finding new ways to repurpose their existing technologies," said John A. McKenna Jr., Chairman and CEO, ConvergeOne. "ConvergeOne differentiates and reimagines the future with proven, progressive and purposeful solutions. In these times of disruption and resilience, we are purpose-built to play a critical role in building a better future for our team, our customers and communities."

ConvergeOne is a leading Cisco partner that has also been awarded the distinctions of Cisco Master Collaboration, Security, Data Center & Hybrid Cloud, and Advanced Customer Experience Specializations. With these Master and Advanced Specializations, ConvergeOne is recognized as a top-tier Cisco partner with the highest skill level and expertise in architectures across the entire Cisco portfolio.

ConvergeOne has earned distinction as a Cisco Gold Partner for possessing broad expertise across multiple disciplines and demonstrating a measurably high level of customer satisfaction in assisting customers with infrastructure and applications cloud modernization. By delivering purpose-built solutions, ConvergeOne helps customers manage risk and accelerate digital transformation with modern infrastructure that is flexible, dynamic, and able to evolve with the needs of the business.

For more than a decade, ConvergeOne has developed deep technical expertise across the entire Cisco portfolio, including Cloud Customer Experience, Cyber Security, Data Center, Enterprise Networking, and Unified Communications. ConvergeOne was recognized with five awards at the Cisco Partner Summit 2021. Notably, ConvergeOne received the Global Award for Customer Experience Partner of the Year for rising to market shifts and demonstrating transformative thought leadership for customers transitioning to subscription and XaaS pricing models.

ConvergeOne is a proven, services led cloud and applications solution provider that utilizes its intellectual property and unique methodologies to create value for customers and develop progressive solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 14,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne to achieve their business outcomes with cloud, collaboration, enterprise networking, data center and cybersecurity solutions. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and professional and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. Our 2021 NPS of 80, placing us in the World Class category for the fourth consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Dell Technologies, AWS, Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys, and Microsoft to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach, including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com .

Cisco is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your enterprise, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow Cisco on Twitter at @Cisco.

