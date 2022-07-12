David Garner Joins Skyview Capital as Senior Operating Partner and Executive Chairman of Continuum Global Solutions

Skyview Capital Appoints Leader of Business Process Outsourcing Industry to Executive Chair of its Portfolio Company Continuum Global Solutions

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles based private equity firm Skyview Capital (www.skyviewcapital.com) announced today that David Garner has joined as Senior Operating Partner and Executive Chairman of its portfolio company Continuum Global Solutions.

Mr. Garner joins Continuum with deep expertise in the customer relationship management and business process outsourcing industry and has committed to help Skyview evaluate and execute numerous global M&A initiatives. In his role as Executive Chairman of Continuum, Mr. Garner will lead the Board of one of the largest contact center solutions providers by maintaining the highest levels of operational excellence as well as overseeing the company's growth strategy in close partnership with Continuum's CEO Michael Flodin.

Mr. Garner brings over 30 years of highly successful experience across operations and investing. From 2016 to 2022, Mr. Garner served as a member of the board of directors of Atento S.A, the largest business process outsourcing provider in Latin America and among the top three providers globally by revenue. Before Atento, Mr. Garner served as Executive Chairman and member of the board of directors of BellSystem24, a Bain Capital portfolio company, for three years. Prior to that, he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sitel Worldwide and President and Chief Executive Officer of SHPS, Inc.

"I am thrilled to have David join Skyview Capital as both a Senior Operating Partner and Executive Chair of our portfolio company Continuum Global Solutions," said Alex Soltani, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Skyview Capital. "David is a proven executive that will support Skyview's global vision in the business process outsourcing industry, drive strategic growth programs underway at Continuum Global Solutions and support other M&A initiatives at Skyview broadly."

Mr. Garner said, "Skyview Capital and Continuum have built an extraordinary platform within the business process outsourcing industry with top clients and efficient operations across the globe. I am looking forward to working with Alex and the entire Skyview and Continuum leadership teams to continue expanding the firm's reach and creating value for all our stakeholders."

About Skyview Capital

Skyview Capital is a global private investment firm headquartered in Los Angeles specializing in the acquisition and management of mission critical enterprises in the areas of technology, telecommunications, business services and consumer products. By leveraging its deep operational resources and financial acumen, Skyview systematically enhances the long-term sustainable value of the businesses it acquires. To date, Skyview has successfully completed over 25 transactions whereby it has acted as a partner to corporations and other stakeholders experiencing a strategic transition or liquidity event. To learn more about Skyview, please visit www.skyviewcapital.com.

