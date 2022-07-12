Marketing Digital Signage - Engagement for Success

PAM Wayfinding discusses how marketing digital signage is more powerful when it connects visitors with destinations, events and brands.

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We typically think of digital signage as serving a few roles. First, it's an advertising medium. We're all familiar with the ubiquitous large-format digital screens found in most public places – and we're all aware how good we've become at blocking those out. Lesson One is that if signage of any kind doesn't serve a very clear and specific purpose, it's no longer an effective means of either advertising or communications.

Using marketing digital signage to not just inform but CONNECT customers is the next Digital signage revolution.

More commonly we find value in informational digital signage. For the most part, this kind of sign does provide information we want to know, such as movie listing times, building directory information or perhaps a list of upcoming events. Customers already have this basic level of information available on their mobile devices. Most marketing digital signage fails to connect information with an action.

Customers expect digital signage to provide more than a starting point. They want and need a conclusion if they're going to make the most of their precious time. Not providing this information is a huge opportunity missed, costing immediate sales and longer term customers.

So how do we create that connection?

Smart Navigation

Customers are at their most attentive when they're planning. We're all aware of this scenario – we've arrived and are planning our trip around the district. We're a little lost and want clarity. We're in a heightened state of attention due to this stress.

A customer who can quickly see a sign with SPECIFIC, PERSONALIZED information is a happy customer. A sign can point to a restaurant name, but a sign saying "Fish Tales Happy hour" is more likely to win customers. That's the power of well-executed marketing digital signage.

Done well, it will pay huge dividends for sales.

