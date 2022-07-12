THE PANCREATIC CANCER ACTION NETWORK (PANCAN) APPOINTS NEW CHAIR AND WELCOMES NEW MEMBER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Business Leaders With a Personal Connection to the Disease Will Strive to Help PanCAN Increase Funding, Awareness and Ultimately, the Pancreatic Cancer Survival Rate

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), a leading nonprofit in the fight against pancreatic cancer, has appointed Michael Korengold, president and CEO of Enhanced Capital Partners, as chair of its board of directors. Additionally, the organization has welcomed Linda Amuso, Senior Partner at Aon in the Human Capital Practice, as a new board member. These leadership updates bring added expertise to the national organization, where bold action is leading the way to accelerate progress for pancreatic cancer patients and create a world in which they thrive.

PanCAN's board is comprised of dedicated individuals who are leaders professionally in their communities with a broad range of expertise, including business, revenue generation, corporate operations, finance, legal and board governance. Each member has been personally impacted by pancreatic cancer. Korengold lost his mother to the disease in 1995 and Amuso's wife passed away in 2016, following a nearly two-and-a-half-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Korengold first joined PanCAN's board of directors in 2014. He serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Enhanced Capital, a national asset management firm in New York City that finances businesses and projects underserved by traditional sources of capital. Prior to joining Enhanced Capital, he practiced law in Minneapolis and New Orleans, with an emphasis on corporate finance. As the new board chair, Korengold hopes to bring a fresh perspective utilizing his experience in the business community.

"PanCAN's growth and the breadth of its impact has been breathtaking, but rapid growth brings different types of challenges, and I hope to be able to help the organization navigate the unique issues that it may face today," said Korengold. "I'm motivated by the tangible improvement in the survival rate, by the expansion of clinical trials, efforts in early detection and expansion of services to patients and, more than anything, the increased sense of hope in place of the past sense that a pancreatic cancer diagnosis was a death sentence."

Linda Amuso is an expert in the field of executive and employee compensation design for the technology and life sciences industries, having been with Aon since 2005 and holding various leadership roles throughout the organization. Prior to joining Aon, Amuso co-founded national compensation consulting business iQuantic, Inc., in 1993, which was acquired by Buck Consultants in 2001.

"What impresses me most about PanCAN is the organization's focus and its investment in finding alternative solutions to fight pancreatic cancer," Amuso said. "That kind of leadership is powerful and I'm grateful to be part of it. In addition to my business background, I can also bring the caregiver's experience to the table. I'm passionate about improving outcomes to give patients the opportunity to live longer."

PanCAN President and CEO Julie Fleshman, JD, MBA, said, "We are thrilled to bring Linda's perspective to our talented group of board leaders and to have Michael step into the important role of board chair. With their support and leadership, we will continue to make progress toward the ambitious goals we've set that include driving the 5-year survival for pancreatic cancer from 10% to 20% and raising $80 million annually by 2030."

As chair, Korengold replaces Hilarie Koplow-McAdams, whose chair term ended June 30, 2022. Koplow-McAdams will remain on the PanCAN board.

To learn more about PanCAN's board leadership, visit pancan.org.

About the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) leads the way in accelerating critical progress for pancreatic cancer patients. PanCAN takes bold action by funding life-saving research, providing personalized patient services and creating a community of supporters and volunteers who will stop at nothing to create a world in which all pancreatic cancer patients will thrive.

Media Contact:

Julie Vasquez

Associate Director, Relations Manager

Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

310-697-9129

jvasquez@pancan.org

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) is dedicated to fighting the world’s toughest cancer. In our urgent mission to save lives, we attack pancreatic cancer on all fronts: research, clinical initiatives, patient services and advocacy. Our effort is amplified by a nationwide network of grassroots support. We are determined to improve outcomes for today’s patients and those diagnosed in the future. (PRNewsfoto/Pancreatic Cancer Action Network) (PRNewswire)

