Warrior Rising Announces Veteran Entrepreneur Non-Profit VETtoCEO is merging with the Organization

SALT LAKE CITY, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warrior Rising, the nation's premier veteran entrepreneurship non-profit, just took a bold step forward announcing they have merged with VETtoCEO, another veteran nonprofit providing coaching, mentorship and funding to transitioning veterans. The merger is a seminal moment for Warrior Rising, who recently tripled the number of veterans that have graduated from their training program, and quadrupled the number of veterans they've invited to their "business showers." The Warrior Rising Business Showers™ provide veteran entrepreneurs who've completed the Warrior Academy® an amazing opportunity to receive financial grants, custom suits, computers, head shots, website and marketing optimization, and a slew of other resources critical to starting a new business.

"This is an exciting time for Warrior Rising, and for the veterans we serve," said Executive Director of Warrior Rising, Jason Van Camp. "Every day we strive to find the best programming, mentoring, and opportunities for our veteran entrepreneurs. Today we did just that. I've long admired the work of John Panaccione, Michael Horn, and the rest of the team at VETtoCEO. They share our values and have made a significant impact on the lives of veterans. I firmly believe that the programming experience they bring to Warrior Rising will amplify our technical offerings to veterans, and broaden our outreach. Conversely, our well-developed infrastructure and corporate partnerships will significantly scale the impact of VETtoCEO's work."

Panaccione, Co-Founder of VETtoCEO, shares Van Camp's excitement, "The combination of VETtoCEO and Warrior Rising offers members of the military and veterans an unprecedented opportunity to explore small business ownership as a viable career path after leaving military service. Our signature, cohort-based accelerator program, that's helped over 5,000 participants in over 40 cohorts, adds tremendous value to Warrior Rising's existing programs – and vice-versa. This new combined program sets the highest possible standard for a quality experience for today's military members and veterans. By doing so, we're helping America by developing transitioning veterans as from military leaders to small business leaders and providing them a seamless pathway to transition into small business ownership and community engagement."

Panaccione and Horn look forward to making a difference at Warrior Rising as senior leaders on the Programming Team.

Founded in 2015, Warrior Rising is a 501(c)(3) non-profit started by Veterans, for Veterans. The Warrior Rising team has a singular goal: transform Veterans into Vetrepreneurs. We achieve this by carefully selecting strategic partners in business, and leveraging a vast network of professionals and successful entrepreneurs from a wide variety of backgrounds. The organization hosts a robust team of professionals, business owners, and experts in their fields.

VETtoCEO, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports veterans and transitioning military members to succeed in business ownership. Our entrepreneurial community, with its training resources and guidance, assists veterans in leveraging their skills to start or buy a business and run it successfully.

